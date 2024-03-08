PM Modi arrives in Assam on 2-day visit; to inaugurate projects worth 18,000 cr

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Assam on Friday for a two-day visit to the northeastern state ahead of the coming Lok Sabha polls. PM Modi reached Tezpur airport where he was received by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Twitter/@himantabiswa)

The PM reached Tezpur airport where he was received by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. “#ModiParivarAssam is thrilled to welcome our beloved Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji to the land of Maa Kamakhya and Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev,” Sarma wrote on X.

During his trip, the PM is set to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several development projects worth Rs.18,000 crore undertaken by Assam and the central government, including Rs.3,992 crore project of pipeline from Barauni to Guwahati, officials aware of the matter said.

“The ₹3992cr Barauni-Guwahati Pipeline, is a historic feat in enhancing India’s energy security as it connects NE to the National Gas Grid. Along with this, Hon’ble PM will also commission two other projects to augment India’s pumping & refining capacity,” Sarma wrote on X.

Sarma said the PM will also inaugurate and lay foundation stones of several petroleum projects, including laying foundation stones of three projects costing Rs.1,555 crore to enhance domestic oil refining capacity in multiple facilities across Assam.

In a big boost to rail connectivity, the PM will also dedicate two railway line doubling projects worth Rs.1,328 crore from Dhupdhara- Chhaygaon and New Bongaigaon-Sorbhog, Sarma said.

Modi, who arrived by a special aircraft, took a chopper to Panbari in Golaghat from where he will undertake a 16-km road show to the Assam Police guest house at Kohora range of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) and spend the night there, officials said.

On Saturday morning, the PM will visit the national park, which is a UNESCO World Heritage site and the largest habitat for the endangered one-horned rhinos. Modi will spend around two hours in the park before departing for Arunachal Pradesh, where he will take part in two programmes, said officials.

He will also be the first PM since 1957 to visit the Kaziranga National Park, a World Heritage Site and explore its beauty, said Sarma.

In Arunachal, the PM will dedicate the Sela tunnel to the nation. Built by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) at a cost of Rs.825 crore, it’s the world’s longest twin-lane tunnel built at an altitude of above 13,000 feet.

The PM will return to Jorhat in the afternoon and inaugurate the 125-ft high ‘Statue of Valour’ of Ahom general Lachit Barphukan.

“He will return to Assam later in the afternoon and inaugurate the 84-feet tall statue of legendary Ahom general Lachit Borphukan at Jorhat with a 41-feet tall pedestal. He will address a public rally at Meleng Meteli where the PM will inaugurate several Central and state government projects,” Sarma informed on Thursday.

The PM will deliver 5,55,555 PMAY (Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana) beneficiaries their new homes. He will also inaugurate the new Tinsukia Medical College and Hospital and lay the foundation stone of Sivasagar Medical College and Hospital, said officials. A cancer care unit for children valued at Rs.300 crores will be inaugurated virtually.

“PM will join the biggest ever Griha Pravesh celebrations in Bharat, when 5.5 lakh proud house owners take possession of their PMAY-G homes built at a cost of ₹8478cr. With this a record 18 lakh #PMAwas houses have been delivered in Assam,” Sarma wrote on X.

“PM will dedicate the Tinsukia Medical College and lay the foundation of the Sivasagar Medical College and a Paediatric Oncology Centre in Guwahati, cumulatively costing ₹1415cr,” he added.