In Varanasi, PM Modi hails work done by Yogi govt, says UP now known as ‘Express Pradesh’

Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 15:26 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday arrived in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi, where he will inaugurate a number of infrastructure projects and attend a Dev Deepawali event.

Shortly after landing at Babatpur airport, PM Modi reached Khajuri for his first public engagement where he dedicated to the nation the widened Handia (Prayagraj)-Rajatalab (Varanasi) section of National Highway 19.

PM Modi began his speech with “Har Har Mahadev” chant and wished extended greetings of Dev Deepawali and Gurupurab.

“The road dedicated today will benefit the people of Prayagraj along with the people of Kashi,” PM Modi said.

“Varanasi is getting improved infrastructure on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti and Dev Deepawali. This will benefit both Varanasi and Prayagraj,” he added.

PM Modi said that the new road will be beneficial during Kumbh. “People had to face several problems while travelling between Kashi and Prayagraj. But with the widening of the road will not only end the problem, but it will also beneficial during Kumbh,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that the pace of infrastructure development has increased in Uttar Pradesh since Yogi Adityanath became the chief minister in 2017.

“What the status of infrastructure in UP was before 2017 is known to all. But after Yogi ji became chief minister, the speed of infrastructure development increased. Today UP is known as Express Pradesh,” said PM Modi.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who accompanied PM Modi to the public function at Khajuri, said,“Kashi is transforming while maintaining its antiquity since last six years. In last six years, developmental schemes worth Rs 18,000 crore have either been inaugurated or under construction in Kashi.”

PM Modi will later address a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers’ meeting in the Mirzamurad area of the district. The Prime Minister will also undertake a site visit of Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor Project, and the Sarnath Archaeological site.

The 73-kilometre stretch of the newly widened and six-laned NH-19, made at a total cost of Rs 2,447 crore, will reduce the travel time between Prayagraj and Varanasi by an hour.