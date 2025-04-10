PM Modi asks people to adopt 9 resolutions, praises teachings of Jainism

PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday requested people to adopt nine resolutions, linking them with the preachings of Jainism, which included protecting nature, championing the country’s interests, maintaining a healthy lifestyle and helping the poor. Modi said his government is committed to preserving the heritage and teachings of the ancient religion. (Narendra Modi | Official CX account)

PM Modi addressed people from 108 nations at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi celebrating ‘Vishwa Navkar Maha Mantra Divas’.

“That is why India started Mission Life… means ‘Life Style for Environment’ and Jain society has been living this way for centuries. Simplicity, restraint and sustainability are the basis of your life”, Modi said.

Modi said that among the nine resolutions, the first one is to save water.

Modi said that the second resolution was to plant trees in the name of their mother stating how in the last few years, more than 100 crore trees have been planted in the country. The third resolution, he said, is the mission of cleanliness.

He then addressed the people ‘vocal for local’ as his fourth resolution, asking to make a list of many things being used at households that are ‘foreign’.

He urged people to travel India to know it better making it the fifth resolution.

Adoption of natural farming was the sixth resolution while adopting a healthy lifestyle was the seventh resolution.

Yoga was the eighth and the final resolution was to help the poor.