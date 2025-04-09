Menu Explore
Modi to mark 50th visit to Kashi as PM

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Apr 09, 2025 08:54 PM IST

During the visit, PM Modi will address a public meeting at Mehdiganj and launch or lay the foundation stone for 44 development projects valued at ₹3,884.18 crore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on April 11, marking his 50th visit to the city as PM. According to Kashi region BJP president Dilip Patel, this will be the first time a sitting PM has made 50 visits to their constituency.

A cleanliness campaign has also been launched by BJP leaders, public representatives, and party workers ahead of the visit. (Sourced)
A cleanliness campaign has also been launched by BJP leaders, public representatives, and party workers ahead of the visit. (Sourced)

During the visit, PM Modi will address a public meeting at Mehdiganj and launch or lay the foundation stone for 44 development projects valued at 3,884.18 crore. Of these, 19 projects worth 1,629.13 crore will be inaugurated, while the foundation stone will be laid for 25 projects estimated at 2,255.05 crore, Patel said.

Patel said preparations are underway to welcome the PM grandly. Around 1,000 hoardings have been put up across the district and the city. Roads, intersections, and the public meeting venue are being decorated with BJP flags and lighting.

A cleanliness campaign has also been launched by BJP leaders, public representatives, and party workers ahead of the visit.

“This visit is special as it will be the 50th. We are making efforts to make it memorable,” said Kashi city BJP president Pradeep Agrahari.

Kashi region BJP spokesperson Navratan Rathi said, “There is great enthusiasm among BJP workers regarding the visit. Many will attend with cut-outs and welcome messages to mark the occasion.”

News / Cities / Lucknow / Modi to mark 50th visit to Kashi as PM
