PM Modi at party headquarters as Jyotiraditya Scindia set to join BJP

Updated: Mar 10, 2020 18:53 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the BJP headquarters this evening as Jyotiraditya Scindia, who resigned from the Congress in the morning, is set to join the BJP.

A central election committee of the BJP is also meeting this evening to finalise the names of the candidates for the upcoming March 26 Rajya Sabha elections.

“So far it seems likely that he will formally join the BJP and his name could be proposed as a candidate from the BJP’s side in Madhya Pradesh,” said a BJP functionary.

Earlier today, Scindia met PM Modi at his residence at Lok Kalyan Marg. Shortly after, he announced his resignation from the Congress. The leader was accompanied by home minister when he went to meet the PM.

In Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath government is staring at a collapse after 22 Congress MLAs resigned. Nineteen of them submitted their resignations together to Governor Lalji Tandon dealing a blow to the wafer-thin majority of the ruling combine in the assembly.

In a letter addressed to party chief Sonia Gandhi, Scindia said, “...it is now time for me to move on. I am tendering my resignation from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress and as you well know, this is a path that has been drawing itself out over the last year.”

“While my aim and purpose remains the same as it has always been from the very beginning, to serve the people of my state and country, I believe I am unable to do this anymore within this party,” the letter added.

Minutes after Scindia submitted his resignation, Congress president Sonia Gandhi expelled him for “anti-party activities”.