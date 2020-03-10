e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 10, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / ‘Time for me to move on’: Jyotiraditya Scindia in resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi

‘Time for me to move on’: Jyotiraditya Scindia in resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi

Minutes after Scindia submitted his resignation, Congress president Sonia Gandhi expelled him for “anti-party activities”.

india Updated: Mar 10, 2020 14:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File photo of Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo @JM_Scindia)
File photo of Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo @JM_Scindia)
         

Former union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the Congress today — having been a “primary member of the party for the last 18 years” — shortly after he, along with Amit Shah, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence in Delhi.

Scindia’s move is likely to have a bearing on the Kamal-Nath led government in the state, which is battling to shore up numbers after some 15-20 MLAs couldn’t be traced on Monday.

In a letter addressed to party chief Sonia Gandhi, Scindia said, “...it is now time for me to move on. I am tendering my resignation from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress and as you well know, this is a path that has been drawing itself out over the last year.”

“While my aim and purpose remains the same as it has always been from the very beginning, to serve the people of my state and country, I believe I am unable to do this anymore within this party,” the letter added.

 

“To reflect and realise the aspirations of my people and workers I believe that it is best that I now look ahead at a fresh start,” read the letter.

Scindia thanked Gandhi for providing him with a platform to serve the nation.

Minutes after Scindia submitted his resignation, Congress president Sonia Gandhi expelled him for “anti-party activities”.

tags
top news
Jyotiraditya Scindia, who resigned from Congress, is likely to join BJP at 6 pm
Jyotiraditya Scindia, who resigned from Congress, is likely to join BJP at 6 pm
IAF aircraft evacuates 58 Indians from coronavirus-hit Iran
IAF aircraft evacuates 58 Indians from coronavirus-hit Iran
‘Looking at a fresh start’: Jyotiraditya Scindia exits Cong after meeting PM
‘Looking at a fresh start’: Jyotiraditya Scindia exits Cong after meeting PM
Experts warn against ‘false hope’, say summer may not help tackle coronavirus
Experts warn against ‘false hope’, say summer may not help tackle coronavirus
Framed for being Kashmiri Muslims, says family of couple arrested for IS links
Framed for being Kashmiri Muslims, says family of couple arrested for IS links
Amazon India responds to price gouging, scarcity of hand sanitizers
Amazon India responds to price gouging, scarcity of hand sanitizers
Key labour reforms bill may include 50 changes: Officials
Key labour reforms bill may include 50 changes: Officials
From Vajpayee to Lalu Prasad Yadav: The political colours of Holi
From Vajpayee to Lalu Prasad Yadav: The political colours of Holi
trending topics
Tahir HussainSensexAmitabh BachchanHolika DahanHoli 2020 wishesKerala Coronavirus updateCoronavirus effectReliance Jio PlanBadhaai Do

don't miss

latest news

india news