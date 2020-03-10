‘Time for me to move on’: Jyotiraditya Scindia in resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi

india

Updated: Mar 10, 2020 14:06 IST

Former union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the Congress today — having been a “primary member of the party for the last 18 years” — shortly after he, along with Amit Shah, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence in Delhi.

Scindia’s move is likely to have a bearing on the Kamal-Nath led government in the state, which is battling to shore up numbers after some 15-20 MLAs couldn’t be traced on Monday.

In a letter addressed to party chief Sonia Gandhi, Scindia said, “...it is now time for me to move on. I am tendering my resignation from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress and as you well know, this is a path that has been drawing itself out over the last year.”

“While my aim and purpose remains the same as it has always been from the very beginning, to serve the people of my state and country, I believe I am unable to do this anymore within this party,” the letter added.

“To reflect and realise the aspirations of my people and workers I believe that it is best that I now look ahead at a fresh start,” read the letter.

Scindia thanked Gandhi for providing him with a platform to serve the nation.

Minutes after Scindia submitted his resignation, Congress president Sonia Gandhi expelled him for “anti-party activities”.