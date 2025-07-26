PM Modi at Maldives Independence Day celebrations with President Muizzu | Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday attended the 60th Independence Day celebrations of Maldives, being organised at Republic Square in Male. President Mohamed Muizzu and several ministers welcomed Modi, who was Guest of Honour at the event. PM Narendra Modi with Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu on the concluding day of his visit to the island nation on July 26.(X/@narendramodi)

Modi later posted on X that he was “deeply honoured” to have witnessed the celebrations. “The productive talks with President Muizzu will add significant energy to our bilateral relations,” his post read.

At teh event, Modi sat next to Muizzu and watched the over 50-minute event. It featured a military parade and cultural performances by children and other artistes. The top political and military brass of the Maldives were present.

Members of PM Modi's delegation, including external affairs minister S Jaishankar and foreign secretary Vikram Misri, attended the event too, PTI reported.

Modi's visit marks a significant reset in India-Maldives relations after a brief spiral as Mohamed Muizzu came to power while running an ‘India Out’ campaign. Muizzu had sought to get closer to China instead.

But diplomatic initiatives have brought the equation back on track, according to Indian officials. Muizzu visited India in October last year, and now Modi made the two-day visit — the first by any foreign leader since Muizzu came to power — that concludes on Saturday.

Speaking to the press, President Muizzu described Modi as “a wonderful person”, and said: "The Maldives and India have a very good relationship that goes back centuries. With PM Modi's leadership, cooperation between the two governments is going to be even more prosperous in the days ahead."