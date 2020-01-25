PM Modi, Benjamin Netanyahu discuss global and regional matters over phone
New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday discussed global and regional matters of mutual interest, the Prime Minister’s Office said.
Netanyahu telephoned Modi to greet him for Republic Day and the two leaders agreed to remain in touch, including in the context of the forthcoming initiatives and developments regarding the region, the PMO said in a statement.
