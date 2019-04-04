PM Modi biopic release put off, says producer after Supreme Court agrees to hear plea

The release of the biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi which was slated to hit the theatres tomorrow has been postponed. Sandip Singh, the producer of the film tweeted, “This is to confirm, our film ‘PM Narendra Modi’ is not releasing on 5th April. Will update soon.”

The decision to delay the release of the film came hours after the Supreme Court agreed to hear a writ petition against its release. The director of the film Omung Kumar told ANI that the film will be released soon. “We don’t want to tell you the date now. Opposition had come forward, tried things. It’s late but we know what date to release it on,” he said.

The film starring Vivek Oberoi follows Modi’s life from his humble beginning to his rise first as the Gujarat chief minister and then as the Prime Minister.

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who represented a party leader who filed the case, said that the release of the film produced by people connected to ruling party would affect free and fair elections.

A Supreme Court bench headed by Justice SA Bobde will hear the plea on Monday.

The matter reached the Supreme Court after three high courts refused to interfere with the release of the movie. The high courts of Madhya Pradesh, Bombay and Delhi have disposed off similar pleas over past few days.

The Congress and the Left complained to the Election Commission of India against the release of the film saying it violates the Model Code of Conduct.

First Published: Apr 04, 2019 17:58 IST