close_game
close_game
News / India News / PM Modi calls on President, Vice President to extend Diwali wishes

PM Modi calls on President, Vice President to extend Diwali wishes

PTI |
Nov 12, 2023 08:43 PM IST

The prime minister also shared pictures of his meeting on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called on President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar separately and exchanged greetings on Diwali.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with President Droupadi Murmu.(X)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with President Droupadi Murmu.(X)

In a post on X, PM Modi said, “Called on Rashtrapati Ji and conveyed Diwali wishes.” He also shared a picture of his meeting with the president.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

PM Modi also called on Vice President Dhankhar.

“Met Vice President Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji and wished him a happy Diwali,” the Prime Minister said on X after his meeting with Dhankhar.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 12, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out