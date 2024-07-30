PM Modi calls up Olympian Sarabjot Singh, congratulates shooter for bronze medal feat at Paris Olympics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Olympic bronze medallist Sarabjot Singh and congratulated him for the feat at the Paris Games.



“Heartiest congratulations to you. You have taken India's glory to great heights,” the prime minister was heard saying to Singh in a video seen by HT.



Sarabjot Singh and fellow shooter Manu Bhaker won the 10m air pistol mixed team bronze medal at the ongoing Games. The two 22-year-olds clinched the bronze by defeating South Korea's Lee Wonoho and Oh Yeh Jin 16-10 at Chateauroux's shooting range. Shooters Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh pose for a photograph with the national flag on winning the Bronze medal in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event at the Olympic Games Paris 2024, in Paris on Tuesday. (ANI)

Bhaker had earlier bagged the bronze medal in the women's 10m air pistol event at the same venue on Sunday.



Prime Minister Modi in an X posted had congratulated both Bhaker and Singh after their historic achievement. “Our shooters continue to make us proud! Congratulations to @realmanubhaker and Sarabjot Singh for winning the Bronze medal in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event at the #Olympics. Both of them have shown great skills and teamwork. India is incredibly delighted,” he had said.



President Droupadi Murmu too lauded the duo on X, saying,""Congratulations to Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh for winning bronze medal for India in the mixed team 10 metre air pistol event for shooting! Manu Bhaker has created history, becoming the first woman shooter from India to win two medals in the same Olympic games. She has done us immensely proud. I wish her and Sarabjot Singh many more laurels in the future."



Rahul Gandhi, leader of opposition in Lok Sabha, posted on Facebook, saying,"Congratulations to Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh for winning the bronze medal in pistol shooting at the Paris Olympics 2024. Your hard work and dedication have paid off, bringing immense joy and pride to the entire country. A special mention to Manu Bhaker for securing her second consecutive medal at the Olympics. Best wishes to both of you for your future endeavors."



