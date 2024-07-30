Who is Sarabjot Singh? Know everything about Manu Bhaker's shooting partner who won India its 2nd Paris Olympics medal

Sarabjot Singh joined Manu Bhaker to become a medal winner at the Paris Olympics 2024 as India's young shooting pair won a bronze in the 10m air pistol mixed team event on Tuesday. Manu and Sarabjot, 22, combined to beat South Korea 16-10 in a dominating show to land India its second medal at the Olympics. While Manu cemented herself as the first ever athlete of independent India to win more than one medal at a single edition of the Olympics – following her bronze finish in the women's individual on Monday – Sarabjot became the first Indian shooter since Gagan Narang and Vijay Kumar to win a shooting medal at the quadrennial showpiece. Interestingly, Narang's bronze had come exactly 12 years ago – on July 30, 2012. Sarabjot Singh wanted to become a football player but fate had other plans.(Reuters)

India shot 261.3, out of which Sarabjot fired 110.2, including hitting 10.2 twice and 10.5 when Manu stuttered the only time in the contest. When Manu fired her only shot of less than 10 – an 8.3 in the eighth attempt, Sarabjot covered it with 10.2 to ensure India kept their noses ahead.

While Manu created history, Sarabjot completed his redemption story as well competing in his maiden Olympics. On Saturday, the opening day of the Olympic Games, he had failed to qualify for the final, finishing ninth, one position below the top eight. Despite tying with Germany's Robin Walter with a total of 577 points after six series, Sarabjot narrowly missed out on a spot in the medal round. The deciding factor was the number of inner 10s, the smallest and most coveted target in the 10m range. Walter edged out Sarabjot with one more inner 10, securing the eighth and final qualification spot. A single extra bullseye proved to be the difference between competing for a medal and exiting the competition.

Sarabjot Singh's incredible journey to the top

Sarabjot hails from Dheen village in Ambala. His father Jatinder Singh works as a farmer, and mother Hardeep Kaur is a homemaker. He studied at DAV College, Sector 10, Chandigarh and trained under coach Abhishek Rana at the AR Shooting Academy in Ambala Cantt, located within the Central Phoenix Club.

Entering the senior ranks as a 2019 Junior World Championship gold medalist, Sarabjot also secured the Asian Games team gold and mixed team silver in 2023. He also won the individual bronze at the 2023 Asian Championships, earning him a quota place for the Paris Olympics along the way.

Sarabjot initially wanted to be a footballer, but his interest reportedly shifted dramatically during a summer camp when he witnessed children aiming at paper targets with pistols. This experience left a major impact on his mind, prompting him to pursue shooting.

Despite his father’s initial reluctance due to the sport’s cost, Sarabjot managed to convince his parents to support his decision to pursue shooting as a career.

After winning the silver medal in his debut district-level tournament, he began receiving professional coaching under Abhishek Rana, who has been his trainer since 2016. Sarabjot secured two gold medals at the 65th National Shooting Championships in December 2022, triumphing in the team event held at Madhya Pradesh State Shooting Academy of Excellence in Bhopal.

At the 2021 Junior World Championship, Sarabjot achieved gold medals in both the team and mixed-team events. He further excelled in March 2023 by securing a gold medal with a perfect score of 16-0 in the first final match of the World Cup. Throughout the competition, he emerged as the top scorer with 585 points and secured first place with a total of 253.2 points.