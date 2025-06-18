PM Modi meets Mark Carney at G7, calls India-Canada ties ‘extremely important’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with his Canadian counterpart, Mark Carney, on Tuesday (local time) on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada. He stressed the value of India-Canada ties, calling the relationship “extremely important.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney in Kananaskis on the sidelines of G7 Summit on Tuesday (local time).

Sharing pictures of the bilateral meeting with Carney on X, Modi wrote, “Had an excellent meeting with Prime Minister Mark Carney. Complimented him and the Canadian Government for successfully hosting the G7 Summit. India and Canada are connected by a strong belief in democracy, freedom and rule of law. PM Carney and I look forward to working closely to add momentum to the India-Canada friendship. Areas like trade, energy, space, clean energy, critical minerals, fertilisers and more offer immense potential in this regard.”

Expressing gratitude for the G7 invitation, Modi said, “I am very grateful to you for inviting India to G7 and I am also fortunate that I have got this opportunity to visit Canada once again after 2015 and connect with the people of Canada.”

He highlighted India's global leadership role, saying, “India is the largest democratic country in the world. As the chair of the G20 Summit, India has taken many initiatives that are beneficial for the world. Today, there is a great opportunity to take the strong foundation that India has laid in the G20 in a new form towards its execution in the G7. India has always been willing to use this opportunity for global good and will remain so in future too.”

Modi highlighted the significance of India-Canada ties, noting the strong investment links between the two nations.

“India and Canada relations are very important in many ways. Many Canadian companies have investments in India. The people of India also have a huge investment on Canadian soil. Dedicated to democratic values, Canada and India will have to strengthen democracy together, will have to strengthen humanity,” he said.

Modi also extended his congratulations to Mark Carney on his election victory, saying, “This is the first time I have got the opportunity to meet the Prime Minister after his election, so I congratulate him for his grand victory in this election and in the coming period, India and Canada will progress together in many areas with him.”

What Mark Carney said after meeting with PM Modi

Canadian PM Carney, speaking alongside PM Narendra Modi at the G7 Summit, expressed his appreciation for Modi’s presence and leadership.

“It's a great honour to host you at the G7...It's a testament to the importance of your country, to your leadership and to the importance of the issues that we look to tackle together, from energy security, from the energy transition that you're helping to lead, to the future of artificial intelligence, to the fight that we have against transnational repression, against terrorism against other factors and the work that we can do together. It is my great honour to have you here,” he said.

Carney further emphasised shared priorities, saying, “The issues that we look to tackle together, from energy security, to the future of artificial intelligence, to the fight that we have against transnational repression, against terrorism.”

Earlier, PM Modi was formally received by the Canadian leader as he arrived for the G7 Outreach Session. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X: “Building bridges for global progress and cooperation. PM @MarkJCarney of Canada welcomed PM @narendramodi at the #G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada.”

This visit marks PM Modi’s first trip to Canada in a decade.