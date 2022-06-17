'PM Modi cares for youth…': Amit Shah amid Agnipath protests in several states

Amid violent protests in several states over the 'Agnipath' armed forces recruitment scheme, home minister Amit Shah on Friday flagged the government's decision to increase (for 2022 only) the upper age limit of potential recruits and praised its 'sensitivity' in the matter. Shah said prime minister Narendra Modi 'cares for youth' and a large number of young men and women would benefit from relaxed age limits and from the 'Agnipath' scheme.

"Recruitment process in Army was affected due to Covid-19 for the last two years. Prime minister Narendra Modiji... cares for youth. The government has shown sensitivity by deciding that (for this time) age limit for recruitment of 'Agniveers' should be increased from 21 to 23 years," Amit Shah tweeted.

"A large number of youth will benefit from this decision and through the 'Agnipath' scheme. They will move forward in the direction of service to the country and their bright future. Thank you PM Narendra Modiji for this."

इस निर्णय से बड़ी संख्या में युवा लाभान्वित होंगे और अग्निपथ योजना के माध्यम से देशसेवा व अपने उज्ज्वल भविष्य की दिशा में आगे बढ़ेंगे। इसके लिए @narendramodi जी का आभार व्यक्त करता हूँ। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 17, 2022

The 'Agnipath' recruitment scheme was announced by defence minister Rajnath Singh and the three service chiefs. Under its 'tour of duty' structure, 75 per cent of new recruits will be retired - withouth a host of benefits - after four years.

The scheme has been criticised by opposition leaders - including the Congress' Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and the chief ministers of Delhi (Arvind Kejriwal) and Punjab (Bhagwant Mann).

Protests have broken out over the 'Agnipath' scheme, with trains torched or vandalised in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh. Highways have been blocked and vehicles (including police jeeps) attacked in many states. Agnipath protests LIVE: Bihar BJP chief's home attacked, 200 trains affected

At least one death has been reported - from Telangana - during these protests.

The government has defended the 'Agnipath' scheme, explaining it is the product of extensive consultations with serving officers and that those retiring after four years will be given employment and education opportunities.

The 'Agnipath' scheme has also been backed by the chief ministers of BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, all of whom have said 'Agniveers' - those who are recruited under the 'Agnipath' scheme - will be given priority for state government jobs.

In a nod to protesters' concerns, the government said the upper age limit for recruits will be increased from 21 to 23 - but for applications in 2022 only.

