PM Modi cites ‘Bofors sins’ to hit back at Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday attempted to turn the tables on Congress president Rahul Gandhi, citing the Bofors scam to blunt the edge of the latter’s attack on the Rafale deal.

Addressing a poll rally here, Modi indicated that the Congress chief was “burdened” with “Bofors sins” of his late father (Rajiv Gandhi) and therefore, was accusing others of corruption.

The Bofors deal, signed in 1986, was believed to be one of primary reasons for the Rajiv Gandhi-led Congress’ defeat in the 1989 Lok Sabha polls.

Rahul Gandhi has been attacking the prime minister on the Rafale fighter jet deal purchase, calling it a scam.

Referring to the I-T raids on close aides of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, Modi said the opposition party wants to be in power to loot.

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 23:51 IST