PM Modi, CM Sawant greet people of Goa on state's Liberation Day

PM Modi, CM Sawant greet people of Goa on state’s Liberation Day

Goa Liberation Day is observed on December 19 every year in India and it marks the day Indian armed forces freed Goa in 1961 following 450 years of Portuguese rule.

india Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 10:05 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Mallika Soni
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Mallika Soni
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the people of Goa as the state celebrates Liberation Day.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the people of Goa as the state celebrates Liberation Day. (ANI)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended his greetings to the people of Goa on the 60th anniversary of the coastal state’s liberation. “On the special occasion of Goa Liberation Day, greetings and best wishes to my sisters and brothers of Goa. We recall with pride the bravery of those who worked hard to free Goa. Praying for the continuous progress of the state in the years to come,” the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

 

Chief minister Pramod Sawant had on Friday wished people of Goa on the occasion. “On this auspicious occasion of Goa Liberation Day, I extend my best wishes to the people of Goa. It is indeed a remarkable day in Goa’s history, as the State attained freedom from 450 years of Portuguese rule,” Sawant had said in a video message.

“Our freedom fighters fought hard, sacrificed their lives to let the future generations of Goa live in peace and happiness. The state has experienced ups and downs since then. Socially, economically, yet, have stood strong, shining like a star, holding tight to its cultural heritage,” the chief minister had said. “As we commemorate the 60th year of its Liberation, let us work together towards the betterment of the State. Let us resolve to keep it Clean and Green, sustainable and a peace-loving place. Happy Goa Liberation day to all,” he added.

President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Panaji on Saturday and Sunday to take part in the commencement of Goa’s Liberation Day celebrations, Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement issued on Friday.

Goa Liberation Day is observed on December 19 every year in India and it marks the day Indian armed forces freed Goa in 1961 following 450 years of Portuguese rule. The state government has organised a special event in Panaji on Saturday evening to mark the 60th Goa Liberation Day, which will be attended by President Ram Nath Kovind who is on a two-day visit to Goa beginning Saturday.

