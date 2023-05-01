Mann Ki Baat journey a social catalyst: Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally in Kolar on Sunday. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio programme has allowed him to stay connected with the people without the bindings of protocol and security, and for becoming a catalyst for social causes.

“Today, we are completing the 100th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ with the same spirit of Charaiveti Charaiveti (keep moving),” Modi said. “In strengthening the social fabric of India, ‘Mann Ki Baat’ is like the thread of a rosary, holding each bead together.”

“This programme has never let me stay away from you. I remember when I was the chief minister of Gujarat, it was usual to meet people. This is how a chief minister functions and conducts their office. But in 2014, after coming to Delhi, I realised life was quite different. The nature of work, responsibilities, bondage of circumstances, security scenario, time constraints, all were different. Initially it felt different, it felt like something was amiss,” he said.

The Prime Minister, who has during his tenure stressed on the need for government functionaries and party colleagues to remain connected with the people, said he was dismayed by the distance between him and the people. “I did not leave my home decades ago just so that one day it will become difficult to connect with my countrymen,” he said.

Recalling the journey of the radio programme, which is aired at the end of the month and made its debut on October 3, 2014, Modi said the show has given him a platform to share and celebrate success stories of ordinary Indians.

“I never feel that I am even slightly away from you. For me, the programme is not just a programme; rather it is faith, worship and resolve,” he said. “Just as people worship deities by offering prasad, for me, ‘Mann Ki Baat’ is that offering at the feet of my countrymen.”

Paying tribute to one of his mentors, Lakshman Rao Inamdar, for teaching him the virtue of recognising and imbibing good qualities, Modi said, “I had a mentor who we used to call Vakil Sahab. He used to always say that we must worship the good qualities in others, whoever it might be an associate or an opponent, we must always try to know the good qualities and imbibe those. His words have always inspired me and the broadcast has become an important medium of learning from others.”

Modi also acknowledged the publicity his show has garnered across the globe. While it was aired live at the United Nations headquarters on Sunday, he recalled how his joint address with the then US President Barack Obama was discussed across the world.

The radio programme enabled him to amplify social causes that included the initiatives to reverse the skewed gender ratio (Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao), the cleanliness mission (Swachh Bharat Mission) and the support for local products (Vocal for Local), he said.

“It is difficult to believe that ‘Mann ki Baat’ has traversed so many months and years. Each episode was unique and every time there was the novelty of sharing new successes and stories from all corners of the country and of people from all ages,” Modi said. “Whatever the issue may be, ‘Mann Ki Baat’ associated with it, and it became a people’s movement.”

While he reconnected with some of the change makers and trailblazers on the broadcast that he had earlier spoken, the Prime Minister also stated that some of the exchanges made him emotional.

“On many occasions, I got emotional and was swept away by emotions,” he said, adding that the public broadcaster All India Radio (AIR) that records his show has had to redo some portions when he expressed his emotions.

Modi took a question from Audrey Azoulay, director general of Unesco, on how India intends to put culture and education at the top of the international agenda at a time it is chairing the G20 grouping of nations.

“Unesco is working with its member states to ensure that everyone in the world has access to quality education by 2030. With the largest population in the world, could you please explain the Indian way to achieving this objective,” Azoulay asked. Both issues are “favourite topics” of ‘Man Ki Baat’, Modi replied. India, he said, has a rich history of education as well as conservation and promotion of culture.

“In this direction the country is making commendable efforts, be it the national education policy, the option of studying in regional languages or technology integration in education,” he said, citing the efforts made by the government to check drop out rates and initiatives by individuals who contribute to teaching those in need.

“I firmly believe that significant changes can be brought through collective efforts. This year, in which we are moving forward in the Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal, we are also presiding over the G20,” Modi said. “This is also one of the reasons why our resolve to enrich diverse global cultures along with education has become stronger.”

Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal refers to the period of 25 years from the 75th year of India’s Independence to its centenary in 2047.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON