PM Modi congratulates Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' on becoming Nepal's new leader

Published on Dec 25, 2022 10:39 PM IST

Prachanda was appointed Nepal's new prime minister after the former guerrilla leader dramatically broke away from the five-party ruling alliance led by the Nepali Congress, ending the political uncertainty after last month's general elections failed to produce a clear winner.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) with Prime Minister of Nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’.(AFP)
PTI |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Pushpa Kamal Dahal "Prachanda" on Sunday on being elected as the new leader of Nepal and said he looks forward to working with him to further strengthen the friendship between the two countries.

CPN-Maoist Centre chairman Prachanda was appointed Nepal's new prime minister after the former guerrilla leader dramatically broke away from the five-party ruling alliance led by the Nepali Congress, ending the political uncertainty after last month's general elections failed to produce a clear winner.

"Warmest congratulations @cmprachanda on being elected as the Prime Minister of Nepal. The unique relationship between India and Nepal is based on deep cultural connect and warm people-to-people ties. I look forward to working together with you to further strengthen this friendship," Modi said in a tweet.

Dahal, who still goes by his nom de guerre Prachanda - meaning "terrible" or "fierce" – surprisingly walked out of the ruling alliance led by Sher Bahadur Deuba of the Nepali Congress party. Deuba had refused to back Prachanda for the prime minister's job.

narendra modi nepal pushpa kamal dahal + 1 more
