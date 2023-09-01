PM Modi congratulates RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das for being ranked as the top central banker

Prime Minister Modi on Friday congratulated Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das for being ranked as the top central banker globally by US-based Global Finance magazine. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) Modi wrote, “Congratulations to RBI Governor Shri Shaktikanta Das. This is a proud moment for India, reflecting our financial leadership on the global stage. His dedication and vision continue to strengthen our nation's growth trajectory.” RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das(ANI)

Shaktikanta Das was rated an 'A+' in the Global Finance Central Banker Report Cards 2023. Announcing the achievement RBI wrote on X, “We are happy to announce that Governor Shri Shaktikanta Das has been rated “A+” in the Global Finance Central Banker Report Cards 2023. Shri Das has been placed at the top of the list of three central bank governors who have been rated A+.”

Along with Das, Switzerland's Thomas J. Jordan, and Vietnam's Nguyen Thi Hong also earned an A+ grade in the Global Finance Central Banker Report Cards 2023.

“Global Finance’s annual Central Banker Report Cards celebrate those bank governors whose strategies outperformed their peers through originality, creativity, and tenacity,” the report card stated.

The grades are based on a scale from A to F for success in inflation control, economic growth goals, currency stability, and interest rate management, according to a statement by Global Finance magazine. An 'A' represents an excellent performance and an 'F' stands for an outright failure.

Governors who earned an A grade include Brazil's Roberto Campos Neto, Israel's Amir Yaron, Mauritius' Harvesh Kumar Seegolam, New Zealand's Adrian Orr and others whereas Governors who earned an A- grade included Colombia's Leonardo Villar, Dominican Republic's Hector Valdez Albizu, Iceland's Asgeir Jonsson, Indonesia's Perry Warjiyo, Mexico's Victoria Rodriguez Ceja and others.

The Central Banker Report Cards, published annually by Global Finance since 1994, grades central bank governors of 101 countries on the basis of their performance.