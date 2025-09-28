How Centre, Oppn reacted to Karur stampede that killed 39: ‘Heart trembles…'

Tragedy unfolded in Tamil Nadu's Karur after at least 39 people were killed and over sustained 50 injuries in a stampede at actor-politician Vijay’s rally on Saturday evening. TVK (Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam) chief and actor Vijay addresses a gathering before a stampede during a public event, in Karur on Saturday.(ANI)

The police said that Vijay arrived at 7.30pm for the rally that was scheduled to start at 3pm. The crowd swelled as a result of the delay, according to DGP in-charge of Tamil Nadu, G Venkatraman. While the organisers had booked for a ground anticipating 10,000 people, nearly three times more people turned up for the rally.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed the stampede a “tragic incident” and expressed condolence with the kin of the crush victims. “The tragic incident that occurred during a political procession in Karur, Tamil Nadu, is deeply distressing. I express my condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in this event. I wish them mental strength during this difficult time. I pray that the injured recover soon,” he wrote on X.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin met the kin of the Karur stampede victims on Sunday morning and said, “In the history of our state, never has such a large number of people lost their lives in a program organised by a political party, and such a tragedy should never happen in the future either.”

Stalin announced a relief of ₹10 lakh for the kin of the deceased and ₹1 lakh for the injured. He also announced to set up an inquiry commission led by a retired high court judge to probe the stampede.

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said the Commission led by retired judge Aruna Jagadeesan would arrive in Karur later in the day for the investigation. Udhayanidhipaid homage to the deceased and visited the injured at a hospital. "The Commission will speak to the affected individuals and submit its report. Based on its recommendations, the Chief Minister will take suitable action," Udhayanidhi said, adding that over 345 doctors and nurses from neighbouring districts have been deployed to treat the injured.

Expressing anguish over the tragedy, he said the government would extend full support to the victims.

Vijay announced relief of ₹20 lakh for kin of deceased and ₹2 lakh for the injured. Expressing grief over the incident terming it an irreparable loss. “The faces of all of you whom I have met keep flashing through my mind. The more I think of my loved ones who show affection and care, the more my heart slips further from its place,” he said on X.

“In the midst of the immense grief of losing our loved ones, I am at a loss for words to express the pain my heart endures. My eyes and mind are clouded with sorrow,” he wrote.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urged Congress workers and leaders to support to victims and their kin for relief and rescue efforts. “Deeply saddened by the tragic incident at a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, that has taken so many precious lives. My heart goes out to their loved ones, and I wish a swift recovery to all those injured,” he wrote on X.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed condolences with the kin of stampede victims, “Deeply pained by the tragic loss of lives in a stampede in Karur, Tamil Nadu. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. I pray to the Almighty to give them the strength to bear this grief and for the speedy recovery of the injured,” he wrote on X.

Actor Kamal Haasan expressed heartfelt condolences over the incident and said, "My heart trembles. The news coming from Karur brings shock and sorrow. I am at a loss for words to express my deepest condolences to the innocent people who lost their lives trapped in the crowd congestion," he wrote in Tamil on X.

BJP leader Tamilisai Soundarajan appealed for sensitivity and extended support to the victims' families. “I am going to Karur to support the distressed. What all support is needed, we will provide. I want to request that instead of making it sensational, let us all act sensibly. Whether they need blood or any kind of medical help, or whether the family needs support, we have also requested our district president and presidents of nearby districts to help them in every possible way,” Soundarajan said. "I reached Karur early in the morning. Our state president is also reaching. Union Home Minister had called the Chief Minister and enquired about the situation and offered whatever help the Central government can give. The Prime Minister has very painfully conveyed his message to the country," said.