Home / India News / PM Modi, Defence Minister extend greetings on Navy Day

PM Modi, Defence Minister extend greetings on Navy Day

Every year, December 4 is celebrated as the Navy Day to commemorate the decisive naval action by the Indian Naval ships on Karachi Port, which heralded the victory of India over Pakistan in the Indo-Pak War of 1971

india Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 10:49 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
New Delhi
Spokesperson of the Indian Navy at IHQ MoD(Navy) and DPR, Ministry of Defence in a tweet echoed Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of the Naval Staff’s words.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday extended greetings to navy personnel and their families on the occasion of Navy Day.

“Navy Day greetings to all our valorous navy personnel and their families. The Indian navy fearlessly protects our coasts and also renders humanitarian assistance in times of need. We also remember India’s rich maritime tradition over centuries,” Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet.

Rajnath Singh’s tweet read, “On the occasion of #indiannavyday2020 my greetings and best wishes to all personnel of this outstanding force. The @indiannavy is at the forefront of keeping our seas safe by ensuring maritime security. I salute their valour, courage and professionalism.”

Spokesperson of the Indian Navy at IHQ MoD(Navy) and DPR, Ministry of Defence, New Delhi, in a tweet echoed Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of the Naval Staff’s words, “On the occasion of #NavyDay2020 we reaffirm #IndianNavy’s steadfast commitment to the service of the Nation and towards ensuring our Maritime Security & Territorial Integrity”.

Every year, December 4 is celebrated as the Navy Day to commemorate the decisive naval action by the Indian Naval ships on Karachi Port, which heralded the victory of India over Pakistan in the Indo-Pak War of 1971.

