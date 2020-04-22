e-paper
Home / India News / PM Modi dials a 106-yr-old man for blessings amid ‘tough times’

PM Modi dials a 106-yr-old man for blessings amid ‘tough times’

Shri Narayan said he met PM Modi about fifty years ago for the first time, when he was a young dynamic RSS worker.

india Updated: Apr 22, 2020 22:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Gorakhpur
Sri Narayan worked with Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Shyama Prasad Mookerjee
Sri Narayan worked with Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Shyama Prasad Mookerjee(Sourced)
         

Former Uttar Pradesh MLA Shri Narayan, 106, said he was delighted when he received a surprise phone call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday morning.

The prime minister asked about his well being and sought his blessings in ‘tough times’ due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to Shri Narayan.

Shri Narayan aka Bhulai Bhai has had the distinction of working with Jana Sangh’s founding leaders, including Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

A resident of Kushinagar district’s Pagar village in Ramkola block, Shri Narayan represented the district’s Naurangia assembly constituency (now known as Khadda) twice, first between 1974 and 77 and then from 1977 to 1980.

He was at home, sipping tea, when the phone rang this morning.

The caller from the Prime Minister’s Office told Shri Narayan’s great grandson Kanhaiya that PM Modi wanted to talk to him and then put the phone on hold. Moments later, the PM was on the line and greeted Shri Narayan: “Namaskar Narayan ji kaisey hain? After exchange of pleasantries, the PM, in a lighter vein, asked Narayan that he must have completed a century. The former MLA replied, “106 ho gaya hai” (I am 106 years old now).

At this, the PM asked him, “You must have seen five generations?”

Narayan’s response was ‘yes’. The PM then disclosed the purpose of calling, “It’s been long since I saw you and today I thought of seeking your blessing in this difficult time.”

