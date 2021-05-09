PM Modi dials Nitish Kumar, reviews Covid-19 scenario in Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of Bihar’s Covid-19 situation from chief minister Nitish Kumar during a series of phone calls he had with chief ministers and heads of union territories on Sunday.

PM Modi in his telephonic conversation took updates on the Covid-19 situation in the state and the various steps being taken to tackle the pandemic by the state government. There was, however, no official statement issued by the chief minister’s office till late evening about the matters discussed between the PM and Kumar during the telephonic conversation.

“The PM had interacted with the CM on the Covid-19 situation in the state. There were discussions on it,” said a senior bureaucrat.

When contacted, principal secretary to the chief minister Deepak Kumar, did not comment about the meeting or about the issues discussed.

The chief minister, in a series of tweets, in the evening urged people to come together to fight the pandemic by maintaining all Covid-19 protocols and extending support to the government. He also thanked the frontline workers including police, medical staff, nurses and sanitation staff for working hard patiently during the pandemic.

Bihar continues to witness rising cases of Covid-19 over the past few weeks. The new infections dropped marginally to 11,259 even as 67 people died during the last 24 hours on Sunday.