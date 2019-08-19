With Pak in mind, PM Modi tells Donald Trump ‘extreme rhetoric not conducive to peace’

india

Prime Minister Narendra Modi told US President Donald Trump on Monday that extreme rhetoric and incitement to anti-India violence by certain leaders in the region was not conducive to peace.

In a 30-minute phone conversation that saw the two leaders cover bilateral and regional matters, PM Modi also underscored the importance of creating an environment free from terror and violence and eschewing cross-border terrorism without exception.

PM Modi’s emphasis on Pakistan’s continued support to terrorism comes against the backdrop of the Trump’s conversation with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. In this conversation, Trump – who had earlier triggered a controversy by his offer to play the mediator’s role – had stressed on dialogue between the two countries.

PM Modi’s clarifying the ground rule for India to be able to sit across the table with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is seen as a response to such calls for dialogue without getting Islamabad to take concrete steps to completely end its support to terrorist groups that India accuses it of nurturing.

The Indian Prime Minister told Trump that New Delhi was committed to cooperate with anyone who created the environment free from terror to fight poverty, illiteracy and disease.

PM Modi also recalled that today marked the one hundred years of the Independence of Afghanistan and reiterated India’s “longstanding and unwavering commitment” to work for “united, secure, democratic and truly independent Afghanistan”, a statement by the foreign ministry said.

