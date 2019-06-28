Today in New Delhi, India
LIVE BLOG

PM Modi, Donald Trump hold bilateral talks live updates- Terrorism is biggest threat to humanity: PM Modi

PM Modi, Donald Trump hold bilateral talks: Prime Minister Narendra Modi also thanked the US President for expressing his “love towards India” in a letter recently delivered by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

By HT Correspondent | Jun 28, 2019 08:01 IST
highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held bilateral talks with US President Donald Trump and discussed a host of key issues including trade, defence and 5G communications networks ahead of the formal opening of the G-20 Summit.

Modi said that he wants to discuss Iran, 5G, bilateral relations and defence relations with Trump.

He also thanked the US President for expressing his “love towards India” in a letter recently delivered by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Follow live updates here:

8:01 am IST

PM Modi gives “five suggestions” to tackle the “three major challenges”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gives “five suggestions” to tackle the “three major challenges” he outlined at the informal meeting of BRICS leaders on the sidelines of the #G20Summit in Osaka, Japan.

 

7:56 am IST

PM Modi addressed the issue of climate change

The prime minister also addressed the issue of climate change and said that there is a need to develop renewable energy and appealed for global efforts in this direction.

7:54 am IST

Terrorism not only kills innocents, it also severely affects economic development and social stability: PM Modi

Terrorism not only kills innocents, it also severely affects economic development and social stability: PM Modi.

7:51 am IST

Xi Jinping agrees ‘in principle’ to Japan state visit next year

Chinese President Xi Jinping has agreed “in principle” to pay a state visit to Japan next spring at the invitation of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, in a further thaw in bilateral ties, reports AFP.

7:50 am IST

Need to step up policy coordination: Chinese President Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping said that as the BRICS had entered a second decade, there was a need to step up policy coordination. We see increase in instability in global economy, increase in protectionism.

7:48 am IST

PM Modi outlines “Three major challenges” at the informal meeting of BRICS leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi outlines “Three major challenges” at the informal meeting of BRICS leaders on the sidelines of the G 20 Summit in Osaka, Japan.

 

7:45 am IST

We have to stop all mediums of support to terrorism and racism:PM Modi

PM Modi at informal BRICS meeting in Osaka: Terrorism is the biggest threat to humanity. Not only it takes lives of the innocents, it negatively affects economical development and communal harmony. We have to stop all mediums of support to terrorism and racism. Global coalition against terror need of the hour.

7:42 am IST

PM Modi, Donald Trump discussed cooperation in 5G, defence and security and trade: MEA

MEA tweets: Enriching the global strategic partnership

PM @narendramodi had an open & productive meeting with POTUS @realDonaldTrump on the margins of #G20 Summit. The two leaders discussed various aspects of mutual interest with a focus on cooperation in 5G, defence & security & trade.

 

7:33 am IST

S-400 issue wasn’t discussed: Foreign Secretary on US-India bilateral meeting

Foreign Secretary on US-India bilateral: S-400 issue wasn’t discussed. On Iran, primary focus was on how we ensure stability there, as instability affects us in many ways, not just in matter of energy needs,but also in terms of our large diaspora in Gulf, 8 million Indians in the Gulf.

 

7:32 am IST

Main topic of discussion was Indo-Pacific: Vijay Gokhale on Japan-India-US trilateral meeting

Foreign Secretary on Japan-India-US trilateral meeting: Main topic of discussion was Indo-Pacific, how the 3 countries can work together in terms of connectivity, infrastructure, ensuring peace & security,& in terms of working together to build upon this new concept. #G20Summit.

 

7:29 am IST

An informal BRICS meeting is underway in Osaka, on the sidelines of G 20 Summit

Japan: An informal BRICS meeting is underway in Osaka, on the sidelines of G 20 Summit.

 

7:26 am IST

Trilateral meeting focussed on how the 3 countries can work together towards a stable Indo-Pacific region: MEA

MEA tweets: 2nd ‘JAI’ - Japan-America-India Trilateral Meeting between PM @narendramodi, Japanese PM @AbeShinzo & POTUS @realDonaldTrump on margins of #G20 Summit. Discussion focused on how the 3 countries can together work together towards an open, stable and rule-based Indo-Pacific region.

 

7:24 am IST

BRICS leaders pose for a picture on sidelines of G 20 Summit in Osaka

BRICS leaders- Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro, Russia President Vladimir Putin, PM Narendra Modi, China President Xi Jinping and South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa, pose for a picture on the sidelines of G 20 Summit in Osaka, Japan.

 

7:22 am IST

Today’s meeting of the JAI Trilateral was a productive one: PM Modi

PM Modi tweets: Today’s meeting of the JAI Trilateral was a productive one. We had extensive discussions on the Indo-Pacific region, improving connectivity and infrastructure development.

Grateful to PM @AbeShinzo and President @realDonaldTrump for sharing their views as well.

 

7:21 am IST

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives at the venue of G 20 Summit in Osaka

Japan: Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives at the venue of G 20 Summit in Osaka.

 

7:20 am IST

Message is same as last 3 days. We have a lot of time, no rush: Donald Trump on Iran

US President Trump on Iran: The message is the same as last 3 days. We have a lot of time, no rush. They can take their time. There is absolutely no time pressure. I think in the end hopefully it’s going to work out. If it works out, great, if it doesn’t, you’ll be hearing about it.

 

7:17 am IST

You (PM Modi) deserve victory in general elections: Donald Trump

US President: You (PM Modi) deserve it (victory in General elections). You have done a great job in pulling together. I remember when you first took over, there were many factions and they were fighting with each other and now they get along. It’s a fantastic tribute to you and your abilities.

7:16 am IST

We will be discussing trade today: Donald Trump

We have become great friends and our countries have never been closer. I can say that with surety. We will work together in many ways including military, we will be discussing trade today: Donald Trump.

 

7:14 am IST

I would like to have discussions on 4 issues- Iran, 5G, our bilateral relations and defence relations: PM Modi

In this meeting, I would like to have discussions on 4 issues- Iran, 5G, our bilateral relations and defence relations: PM Modi

 

7:13 am IST

British Prime Minister Theresa May arrives at the venue of G 20 Summit in Osaka

Japan: British Prime Minister Theresa May arrives at the venue of G 20 Summit in Osaka.

 

7:12 am IST

Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives at the venue of G 20 Summit in Osaka

Japan: Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives at the venue of G 20 Summit in Osaka.

 

7:11 am IST

PM Modi and Donald Trump held bilateral meeting between India and US

Japan: PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump at bilateral meeting between India and US in Osaka.

 

7:10 am IST

Japan, America and India, ‘JAI’, means victory: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the trilateral meeting between United States, Japan and India in Osaka on the sidelines of G 20 Summit : Japan, America and India, ‘JAI’, means victory.

 

7:07 am IST

Donald Trump congratulates PM Modi and Shinzo Abe on their election win

US President Donald Trump at the trilateral meeting between US, Japan and India in Osaka: Mr Modi, Congratulations on your great victory. I should say congratulations to both because Shinzo also had a great victory. You are doing a great job to your countries.

 

7:05 am IST

Trilateral meeting being held between Japan, India and United States on the sidelines of G 20 Summit in Osaka

Japan: Trilateral meeting being held between Japan, India and United States on the sidelines of G 20 Summit in Osaka.

 

7:04 am IST

PM Modi said he wants to discuss Iran, 5G, bilateral relations and defence relations with Donald Trump

PM Modi said that he wants to discuss Iran, 5G, bilateral relations and defence relations with Trump. He also thanked the US President for expressing his “love towards India” in a letter recently delivered by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

7:00 am IST

PM Modi held bilateral talks with US president Donald Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held bilateral talks with US President Donald Trump and discussed a host of key issues including trade, defence and 5G communications networks ahead of the formal opening of the G-20 Summit.

