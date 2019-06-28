PM Modi, Donald Trump hold bilateral talks live updates- Terrorism is biggest threat to humanity: PM Modi
PM Modi, Donald Trump hold bilateral talks: Prime Minister Narendra Modi also thanked the US President for expressing his “love towards India” in a letter recently delivered by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
-
8:01 am IST
PM Modi gives “five suggestions” to tackle the “three major challenges”
-
7:56 am IST
PM Modi addressed the issue of climate change
-
7:54 am IST
Terrorism not only kills innocents, it also severely affects economic development and social stability: PM Modi
-
7:51 am IST
Xi Jinping agrees ‘in principle’ to Japan state visit next year
-
7:50 am IST
Need to step up policy coordination: Chinese President Xi Jinping
-
7:48 am IST
PM Modi outlines “Three major challenges” at the informal meeting of BRICS leaders
-
7:45 am IST
We have to stop all mediums of support to terrorism and racism:PM Modi
-
7:42 am IST
PM Modi, Donald Trump discussed cooperation in 5G, defence and security and trade: MEA
-
7:33 am IST
S-400 issue wasn’t discussed: Foreign Secretary on US-India bilateral meeting
-
7:32 am IST
Main topic of discussion was Indo-Pacific: Vijay Gokhale on Japan-India-US trilateral meeting
-
7:29 am IST
An informal BRICS meeting is underway in Osaka, on the sidelines of G 20 Summit
-
7:26 am IST
Trilateral meeting focussed on how the 3 countries can work together towards a stable Indo-Pacific region: MEA
-
7:24 am IST
BRICS leaders pose for a picture on sidelines of G 20 Summit in Osaka
-
7:22 am IST
Today’s meeting of the JAI Trilateral was a productive one: PM Modi
-
7:21 am IST
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives at the venue of G 20 Summit in Osaka
-
7:20 am IST
Message is same as last 3 days. We have a lot of time, no rush: Donald Trump on Iran
-
7:17 am IST
You (PM Modi) deserve victory in general elections: Donald Trump
-
7:16 am IST
We will be discussing trade today: Donald Trump
-
7:14 am IST
I would like to have discussions on 4 issues- Iran, 5G, our bilateral relations and defence relations: PM Modi
-
7:13 am IST
British Prime Minister Theresa May arrives at the venue of G 20 Summit in Osaka
-
7:12 am IST
Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives at the venue of G 20 Summit in Osaka
-
7:11 am IST
PM Modi and Donald Trump held bilateral meeting between India and US
-
7:10 am IST
Japan, America and India, ‘JAI’, means victory: PM Modi
-
7:07 am IST
Donald Trump congratulates PM Modi and Shinzo Abe on their election win
-
7:05 am IST
Trilateral meeting being held between Japan, India and United States on the sidelines of G 20 Summit in Osaka
-
7:04 am IST
PM Modi said he wants to discuss Iran, 5G, bilateral relations and defence relations with Donald Trump
-
7:00 am IST
PM Modi held bilateral talks with US president Donald Trump
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held bilateral talks with US President Donald Trump and discussed a host of key issues including trade, defence and 5G communications networks ahead of the formal opening of the G-20 Summit.
Modi said that he wants to discuss Iran, 5G, bilateral relations and defence relations with Trump.
Also Read| PM Modi, US President Donald Trump hold talks; discuss trade, defence
Follow live updates here:
PM Modi gives “five suggestions” to tackle the “three major challenges”
#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi gives "five suggestions" to tackle the "three major challenges" he outlined at the informal meeting of BRICS leaders on the sidelines of the #G20Summit in Osaka, Japan.
PM Modi addressed the issue of climate change
Terrorism not only kills innocents, it also severely affects economic development and social stability: PM Modi
Xi Jinping agrees ‘in principle’ to Japan state visit next year
Chinese President Xi Jinping has agreed “in principle” to pay a state visit to Japan next spring at the invitation of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, in a further thaw in bilateral ties, reports AFP.
Need to step up policy coordination: Chinese President Xi Jinping
Chinese President Xi Jinping said that as the BRICS had entered a second decade, there was a need to step up policy coordination. We see increase in instability in global economy, increase in protectionism.
PM Modi outlines “Three major challenges” at the informal meeting of BRICS leaders
Prime Minister Narendra Modi outlines “Three major challenges” at the informal meeting of BRICS leaders on the sidelines of the G 20 Summit in Osaka, Japan.
#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi outlines "Three major challenges" at the informal meeting of BRICS leaders on the sidelines of the G 20 Summit in Osaka, Japan.
We have to stop all mediums of support to terrorism and racism:PM Modi
PM Modi at informal BRICS meeting in Osaka: Terrorism is the biggest threat to humanity. Not only it takes lives of the innocents, it negatively affects economical development and communal harmony. We have to stop all mediums of support to terrorism and racism. Global coalition against terror need of the hour.
PM Modi, Donald Trump discussed cooperation in 5G, defence and security and trade: MEA
MEA tweets: Enriching the global strategic partnership
PM @narendramodi had an open & productive meeting with POTUS @realDonaldTrump on the margins of #G20 Summit. The two leaders discussed various aspects of mutual interest with a focus on cooperation in 5G, defence & security & trade.
Enriching the global strategic partnership— Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) June 28, 2019
PM @narendramodi had an open & productive meeting with POTUS @realDonaldTrump on the margins of #G20 Summit. The two leaders discussed various aspects of mutual interest with a focus on cooperation in 5G, defence & security & trade. pic.twitter.com/cdrkwOngEs
S-400 issue wasn’t discussed: Foreign Secretary on US-India bilateral meeting
Foreign Secretary on US-India bilateral: S-400 issue wasn’t discussed. On Iran, primary focus was on how we ensure stability there, as instability affects us in many ways, not just in matter of energy needs,but also in terms of our large diaspora in Gulf, 8 million Indians in the Gulf.
Foreign Secretary on US-India bilateral: S-400 issue wasn't discussed. On Iran, primary focus was on how we ensure stability there, as instability affects us in many ways, not just in matter of energy needs,but also in terms of our large diaspora in Gulf, 8 million Indians in the Gulf.
Main topic of discussion was Indo-Pacific: Vijay Gokhale on Japan-India-US trilateral meeting
Foreign Secretary on Japan-India-US trilateral meeting: Main topic of discussion was Indo-Pacific, how the 3 countries can work together in terms of connectivity, infrastructure, ensuring peace & security,& in terms of working together to build upon this new concept. #G20Summit.
Foreign Secretary on Japan-India-US trilateral meeting: Main topic of discussion was Indo-Pacific, how the 3 countries can work together in terms of connectivity, infrastructure, ensuring peace & security,& in terms of working together to build upon this new concept. #G20Summit.
An informal BRICS meeting is underway in Osaka, on the sidelines of G 20 Summit
Japan: An informal BRICS meeting is underway in Osaka, on the sidelines of G 20 Summit.
Japan: An informal BRICS meeting is underway in Osaka, on the sidelines of G 20 Summit.
Trilateral meeting focussed on how the 3 countries can work together towards a stable Indo-Pacific region: MEA
MEA tweets: 2nd 'JAI' - Japan-America-India Trilateral Meeting between PM @narendramodi, Japanese PM @AbeShinzo & POTUS @realDonaldTrump on margins of #G20 Summit. Discussion focused on how the 3 countries can together work together towards an open, stable and rule-based Indo-Pacific region.
2nd 'JAI' - Japan-America-India Trilateral Meeting between PM @narendramodi, Japanese PM @AbeShinzo & POTUS @realDonaldTrump on margins of #G20 Summit. Discussion focused on how the 3 countries can together work together towards an open, stable & rule-based Indo-Pacific region. pic.twitter.com/xsL9SMapSp— Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) June 28, 2019
BRICS leaders pose for a picture on sidelines of G 20 Summit in Osaka
BRICS leaders- Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro, Russia President Vladimir Putin, PM Narendra Modi, China President Xi Jinping and South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa, pose for a picture on the sidelines of G 20 Summit in Osaka, Japan.
BRICS leaders- Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro, Russia President Vladimir Putin, PM Narendra Modi, China President Xi Jinping and South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa, pose for a picture on the sidelines of G 20 Summit in Osaka, Japan.
Today’s meeting of the JAI Trilateral was a productive one: PM Modi
PM Modi tweets: Today's meeting of the JAI Trilateral was a productive one. We had extensive discussions on the Indo-Pacific region, improving connectivity and infrastructure development.

Grateful to PM @AbeShinzo and President @realDonaldTrump for sharing their views as well.
Grateful to PM @AbeShinzo and President @realDonaldTrump for sharing their views as well.
BRICS leaders- Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro, Russia President Vladimir Putin, PM Narendra Modi, China President Xi Jinping & South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa, pose for a picture on the sidelines of #G20Summit in Osaka, Japan pic.twitter.com/dmWQtc8uko— ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2019
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives at the venue of G 20 Summit in Osaka
Japan: Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives at the venue of G 20 Summit in Osaka.
Japan: Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives at the venue of G 20 Summit in Osaka.
Message is same as last 3 days. We have a lot of time, no rush: Donald Trump on Iran
US President Trump on Iran: The message is the same as last 3 days. We have a lot of time, no rush. They can take their time. There is absolutely no time pressure. I think in the end hopefully it’s going to work out. If it works out, great, if it doesn’t, you’ll be hearing about it.
US President Trump on Iran: The message is the same as last 3 days. We have a lot of time, no rush. They can take their time. There is absolutely no time pressure. I think in the end hopefully it's going to work out. If it works out, great, if it doesn't, you'll be hearing about it.
You (PM Modi) deserve victory in general elections: Donald Trump
US President: You (PM Modi) deserve it (victory in General elections). You have done a great job in pulling together. I remember when you first took over, there were many factions and they were fighting with each other and now they get along. It’s a fantastic tribute to you and your abilities.
We will be discussing trade today: Donald Trump
We have become great friends and our countries have never been closer. I can say that with surety. We will work together in many ways including military, we will be discussing trade today: Donald Trump.
US President Donald Trump at bilateral meeting with PM Narendra Modi in Osaka, Japan: We have become great friends and our countries have never been closer. I can say that with surety. We will work together in many ways including military, we will be discussing trade today.
I would like to have discussions on 4 issues- Iran, 5G, our bilateral relations and defence relations: PM Modi
In this meeting, I would like to have discussions on 4 issues- Iran, 5G, our bilateral relations and defence relations: PM Modi
PM Narendra Modi at bilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump in Osaka, Japan: In this meeting, I would like to have discussions on 4 issues- Iran, 5G, our bilateral relations and defence relations.
British Prime Minister Theresa May arrives at the venue of G 20 Summit in Osaka
Japan: British Prime Minister Theresa May arrives at the venue of G 20 Summit in Osaka.
Japan: British Prime Minister Theresa May arrives at the venue of G 20 Summit in Osaka.
Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives at the venue of G 20 Summit in Osaka
Japan: Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives at the venue of G 20 Summit in Osaka.
Japan: Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives at the venue of G 20 Summit in Osaka.
PM Modi and Donald Trump held bilateral meeting between India and US
Japan: PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump at bilateral meeting between India and US in Osaka.
Japan: PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump at bilateral meeting between India and US in Osaka.
Japan, America and India, ‘JAI’, means victory: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the trilateral meeting between United States, Japan and India in Osaka on the sidelines of G 20 Summit : Japan, America and India, ‘JAI’, means victory.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the trilateral meeting between United States, Japan and India in Osaka on the sidelines of G 20 Summit : Japan, America and India, 'JAI', means victory.
Donald Trump congratulates PM Modi and Shinzo Abe on their election win
US President Donald Trump at the trilateral meeting between US, Japan and India in Osaka: Mr Modi, Congratulations on your great victory. I should say congratulations to both because Shinzo also had a great victory. You are doing a great job to your countries.
US President Donald Trump at the trilateral meeting between US, Japan and India in Osaka: Mr Modi, Congratulations on your great victory. I should say congratulations to both because Shinzo also had a great victory. You are doing a great job to your countries.
Trilateral meeting being held between Japan, India and United States on the sidelines of G 20 Summit in Osaka
Japan: Trilateral meeting being held between Japan, India and United States on the sidelines of G 20 Summit in Osaka.
Japan: Trilateral meeting being held between Japan, India and United States on the sidelines of G 20 Summit in Osaka.
PM Modi said he wants to discuss Iran, 5G, bilateral relations and defence relations with Donald Trump
