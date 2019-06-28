PM Modi, Donald Trump hold bilateral talks live updates- Terrorism is biggest threat to humanity: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held bilateral talks with US President Donald Trump and discussed a host of key issues including trade, defence and 5G communications networks ahead of the formal opening of the G-20 Summit.

Modi said that he wants to discuss Iran, 5G, bilateral relations and defence relations with Trump.

He also thanked the US President for expressing his “love towards India” in a letter recently delivered by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Also Read| PM Modi, US President Donald Trump hold talks; discuss trade, defence

Follow live updates here:

8:01 am IST PM Modi gives “five suggestions” to tackle the “three major challenges” Prime Minister Narendra Modi gives “five suggestions” to tackle the “three major challenges” he outlined at the informal meeting of BRICS leaders on the sidelines of the #G20Summit in Osaka, Japan. #WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi gives "five suggestions" to tackle the "three major challenges" he outlined at the informal meeting of BRICS leaders on the sidelines of the #G20Summit in Osaka, Japan. pic.twitter.com/pHkQj7iwyA — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2019





7:56 am IST PM Modi addressed the issue of climate change The prime minister also addressed the issue of climate change and said that there is a need to develop renewable energy and appealed for global efforts in this direction.





7:54 am IST Terrorism not only kills innocents, it also severely affects economic development and social stability: PM Modi Terrorism not only kills innocents, it also severely affects economic development and social stability: PM Modi.





7:51 am IST Xi Jinping agrees ‘in principle’ to Japan state visit next year Chinese President Xi Jinping has agreed “in principle” to pay a state visit to Japan next spring at the invitation of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, in a further thaw in bilateral ties, reports AFP.





7:50 am IST Need to step up policy coordination: Chinese President Xi Jinping Chinese President Xi Jinping said that as the BRICS had entered a second decade, there was a need to step up policy coordination. We see increase in instability in global economy, increase in protectionism.





7:48 am IST PM Modi outlines “Three major challenges” at the informal meeting of BRICS leaders Prime Minister Narendra Modi outlines “Three major challenges” at the informal meeting of BRICS leaders on the sidelines of the G 20 Summit in Osaka, Japan. #WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi outlines "Three major challenges" at the informal meeting of BRICS leaders on the sidelines of the #G20Summit in Osaka, Japan. pic.twitter.com/hO6UprMbMf — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2019





7:45 am IST We have to stop all mediums of support to terrorism and racism:PM Modi PM Modi at informal BRICS meeting in Osaka: Terrorism is the biggest threat to humanity. Not only it takes lives of the innocents, it negatively affects economical development and communal harmony. We have to stop all mediums of support to terrorism and racism. Global coalition against terror need of the hour.





7:42 am IST PM Modi, Donald Trump discussed cooperation in 5G, defence and security and trade: MEA MEA tweets: Enriching the global strategic partnership PM @narendramodi had an open & productive meeting with POTUS @realDonaldTrump on the margins of #G20 Summit. The two leaders discussed various aspects of mutual interest with a focus on cooperation in 5G, defence & security & trade. Enriching the global strategic partnership



PM @narendramodi had an open & productive meeting with POTUS @realDonaldTrump on the margins of #G20 Summit. The two leaders discussed various aspects of mutual interest with a focus on cooperation in 5G, defence & security & trade. pic.twitter.com/cdrkwOngEs — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) June 28, 2019





7:33 am IST S-400 issue wasn’t discussed: Foreign Secretary on US-India bilateral meeting Foreign Secretary on US-India bilateral: S-400 issue wasn’t discussed. On Iran, primary focus was on how we ensure stability there, as instability affects us in many ways, not just in matter of energy needs,but also in terms of our large diaspora in Gulf, 8 million Indians in the Gulf. Foreign Secy on US-India bilateral: S-400 issue wasn't discussed. On Iran, primary focus was on how we ensure stability there, as instability affects us in many ways, not just in matter of energy needs,but also in terms of our large diaspora in Gulf, 8 million Indians in the Gulf pic.twitter.com/Bhgl5O8yQg — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2019





7:32 am IST Main topic of discussion was Indo-Pacific: Vijay Gokhale on Japan-India-US trilateral meeting Foreign Secretary on Japan-India-US trilateral meeting: Main topic of discussion was Indo-Pacific, how the 3 countries can work together in terms of connectivity, infrastructure, ensuring peace & security,& in terms of working together to build upon this new concept. #G20Summit. Foreign Secretary on Japan-India-US trilateral meeting: Main topic of discussion was Indo-Pacific, how the 3 countries can work together in terms of connectivity, infrastructure, ensuring peace & security,& in terms of working together to build upon this new concept. #G20Summit pic.twitter.com/Rc4R4tAf8m — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2019





7:29 am IST An informal BRICS meeting is underway in Osaka, on the sidelines of G 20 Summit Japan: An informal BRICS meeting is underway in Osaka, on the sidelines of G 20 Summit. Japan: An informal BRICS meeting is underway in Osaka, on the sidelines of #G20Summit pic.twitter.com/0f1TK2GfHI — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2019





7:26 am IST Trilateral meeting focussed on how the 3 countries can work together towards a stable Indo-Pacific region: MEA MEA tweets: 2nd ‘JAI’ - Japan-America-India Trilateral Meeting between PM @narendramodi, Japanese PM @AbeShinzo & POTUS @realDonaldTrump on margins of #G20 Summit. Discussion focused on how the 3 countries can together work together towards an open, stable and rule-based Indo-Pacific region. 2nd 'JAI' - Japan-America-India Trilateral Meeting between PM @narendramodi, Japanese PM @AbeShinzo & POTUS @realDonaldTrump on margins of #G20 Summit. Discussion focused on how the 3 countries can together work together towards an open, stable & rule-based Indo-Pacific region. pic.twitter.com/xsL9SMapSp — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) June 28, 2019





7:24 am IST BRICS leaders pose for a picture on sidelines of G 20 Summit in Osaka BRICS leaders- Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro, Russia President Vladimir Putin, PM Narendra Modi, China President Xi Jinping and South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa, pose for a picture on the sidelines of G 20 Summit in Osaka, Japan. BRICS leaders- Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro, Russia President Vladimir Putin, PM Narendra Modi, China President Xi Jinping & South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa, pose for a picture on the sidelines of #G20Summit in Osaka, Japan pic.twitter.com/dmWQtc8uko — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2019





7:22 am IST Today’s meeting of the JAI Trilateral was a productive one: PM Modi PM Modi tweets: Today’s meeting of the JAI Trilateral was a productive one. We had extensive discussions on the Indo-Pacific region, improving connectivity and infrastructure development. Grateful to PM @AbeShinzo and President @realDonaldTrump for sharing their views as well. BRICS leaders- Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro, Russia President Vladimir Putin, PM Narendra Modi, China President Xi Jinping & South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa, pose for a picture on the sidelines of #G20Summit in Osaka, Japan pic.twitter.com/dmWQtc8uko — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2019





7:21 am IST Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives at the venue of G 20 Summit in Osaka Japan: Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives at the venue of G 20 Summit in Osaka. Japan: Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives at the venue of #G20Summit in Osaka pic.twitter.com/6XjsVML279 — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2019





7:20 am IST Message is same as last 3 days. We have a lot of time, no rush: Donald Trump on Iran US President Trump on Iran: The message is the same as last 3 days. We have a lot of time, no rush. They can take their time. There is absolutely no time pressure. I think in the end hopefully it’s going to work out. If it works out, great, if it doesn’t, you’ll be hearing about it. US President Trump on Iran: The message is the same as last 3 days. We've a lot of time, no rush. They can take their time. There is absolutely no time pressure. I think in the end hopefully it’s going to work out. If it works out, great, if it doesn’t, you’ll be hearing about it pic.twitter.com/tOUj5jPK1C — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2019





7:17 am IST You (PM Modi) deserve victory in general elections: Donald Trump US President: You (PM Modi) deserve it (victory in General elections). You have done a great job in pulling together. I remember when you first took over, there were many factions and they were fighting with each other and now they get along. It’s a fantastic tribute to you and your abilities.





7:16 am IST We will be discussing trade today: Donald Trump We have become great friends and our countries have never been closer. I can say that with surety. We will work together in many ways including military, we will be discussing trade today: Donald Trump. #WATCH US President Donald Trump at bilateral meeting with PM Narendra Modi in Osaka, Japan: We have become great friends & our countries have never been closer. I can say that with surety. We'll work together in many ways including military, we'll be discussing trade today pic.twitter.com/SjvenXi4df — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2019





7:14 am IST I would like to have discussions on 4 issues- Iran, 5G, our bilateral relations and defence relations: PM Modi In this meeting, I would like to have discussions on 4 issues- Iran, 5G, our bilateral relations and defence relations: PM Modi #WATCH PM Narendra Modi at bilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump in Osaka, Japan: In this meeting, I would like to have discussions on 4 issues- Iran, 5G, our bilateral relations & defence relations. pic.twitter.com/bYQMFayj9M — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2019





7:13 am IST British Prime Minister Theresa May arrives at the venue of G 20 Summit in Osaka Japan: British Prime Minister Theresa May arrives at the venue of G 20 Summit in Osaka. Japan: British Prime Minister Theresa May arrives at the venue of #G20Summit in Osaka pic.twitter.com/0bFkEKzvd0 — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2019





7:12 am IST Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives at the venue of G 20 Summit in Osaka Japan: Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives at the venue of G 20 Summit in Osaka. Japan: Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives at the venue of #G20Summit in Osaka pic.twitter.com/NmoqXuJZpC — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2019





7:11 am IST PM Modi and Donald Trump held bilateral meeting between India and US Japan: PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump at bilateral meeting between India and US in Osaka. Japan: PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump at bilateral meeting between India & US in Osaka pic.twitter.com/JMXghmg0tD — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2019





7:10 am IST Japan, America and India, ‘JAI’, means victory: PM Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the trilateral meeting between United States, Japan and India in Osaka on the sidelines of G 20 Summit : Japan, America and India, ‘JAI’, means victory. #WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the trilateral meeting between United States, Japan & India in Osaka on the sidelines of #G20Summit : Japan, America and India, 'JAI', means victory. pic.twitter.com/FQa52k8sMC — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2019





7:07 am IST Donald Trump congratulates PM Modi and Shinzo Abe on their election win US President Donald Trump at the trilateral meeting between US, Japan and India in Osaka: Mr Modi, Congratulations on your great victory. I should say congratulations to both because Shinzo also had a great victory. You are doing a great job to your countries. US President Donald Trump at the trilateral meeting between US, Japan & India in Osaka: Mr Modi, Congratulations on your great victory. I should say congratulations to both because Shinzo also had a great victory. You are doing a great job to your countries pic.twitter.com/JLBu85lZ34 — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2019





7:05 am IST Trilateral meeting being held between Japan, India and United States on the sidelines of G 20 Summit in Osaka Japan: Trilateral meeting being held between Japan, India and United States on the sidelines of G 20 Summit in Osaka. Japan: Trilateral meeting being held between Japan, India & United States on the sidelines of #G20Summit in Osaka, pic.twitter.com/eAfMxFmRFZ — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2019





7:04 am IST PM Modi said he wants to discuss Iran, 5G, bilateral relations and defence relations with Donald Trump PM Modi said that he wants to discuss Iran, 5G, bilateral relations and defence relations with Trump. He also thanked the US President for expressing his “love towards India” in a letter recently delivered by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.



