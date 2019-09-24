At meeting with PM Modi, Trump says trade deal with India very soon

india

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 22:29 IST

India and the United States may soon sign a trade deal, President Donald Trump said Tuesday at his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi inNew York.

“We will have trade deal very soon,” Trump said at the bilateral meet with Modi on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly after their mega show in Houston.

Hopes of a limited trade had soared after the Trump administration made little headway negotiating an end to its prolonged trade war with China that began earlier this year.

A trade deal could partially reinstate India’s preferential market access to US markets under the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) programme which Washington had revoked in June.

Trump has been pushing India over import tariffs on Harley Davidson motorcycles and had said that India’s decision to slash cut the rate by 50% was still “unacceptable”.

Just before his address at the UNGA, Trump again offered to mediate between India and Pakistan over the Kashmir issue.

First Published: Sep 24, 2019 21:48 IST