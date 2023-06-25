PM Modi, Egypt counterpart discuss security cooperation, trade and investment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with his Egyptian counterpart Mostafa Madbouly on Saturday after arriving in Cairo for a brief visit aimed at imparting fresh momentum to bilateral ties in areas ranging from security cooperation to trade and investment. Egypt PM Mostafa Madbouly receives PM Modi in Cairo (Twitter/@narendramodi)

Modi is the first Indian premier to visit Egypt since 1997 and his trip comes about five months after Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi was the chief guest at India’s Republic Day celebrations in January. The two sides are expected to sign an agreement on Sunday to formalise the strategic partnership announced during Sisi’s visit.

The Indian leader’s visit to Cairo, which has been eclipsed by the focus on his just concluded trip to the US that led to a raft of wide-ranging agreements and understandings, is being seen as part of India’s efforts to widen its partnerships in the crucial West Asian region. Both sides are also looking at Egypt as a hub for Indian businesses to access new markets in the Arab world and Africa.

In a special gesture, Modi was received at Cairo airport by Madbouly and given a ceremonial welcome. Modi was also accorded a tri-services guard of honour. “I thank Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly for the special gesture of welcoming me at the airport. May India-Egypt ties flourish and benefit the people of our nations,” Modi tweeted.

He said in another tweet that he was “confident this visit will strengthen India’s ties with Egypt”, and that he looked forward to talks with Sisi on Sunday.

Soon after his arrival, Modi and his delegation, which includes external affairs minister S Jaishankar and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, went into a roundtable meeting with Madbouly and the “India Unit”, a group of senior ministers created by Sisi to drive relations with India. The meeting reviewed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in a wide range of areas, including defence and trade, people familiar with the matter said.

On Thursday, Madbouly said Egypt is hoping Modi’s visit serves as a “solid starting point for bolstering bilateral cooperation”. Officials said Egypt is keen to strengthen cooperation with India in communications and IT, pharmaceuticals, petrochemicals, solar energy, green hydrogen and digital transformation.

Besides the agreement on the strategic partnership, the two sides are expected to sign pacts on Sunday for cooperation in IT, agriculture, small and medium-sized enterprises, trade promotion, and culture.

Also in Modi’s schedule for Saturday was a meeting with the Grand Mufti of Egypt, Shawki Ibrahim Abdel-Karim Allam, interaction with the Indian community, and interaction with Egyptian thought leaders.

Amid an uptick in joint military exercises and military-to-military exchanges between the two countries, India’s Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has offered to set up a manufacturing line in Egypt to make the Tejas fighter jet in a bid to bag the contract for Cairo’s plans to acquire new combat aircraft. The Egyptian side has expressed an interest in the co-production of military hardware.

Egypt has offered a dedicated slot for India at the Suez Canal Economic Zone, where China and Russia have already established a presence. Just ahead of Modi’s visit, a Suez Canal Economic Zone delegation led by chairman Walid Gamal Eddin travelled to New Delhi and Mumbai to woo Indian businesses to set up base in the zone. State-run EgyptAir plans to launch a second direct flight to India – from Cairo to New Delhi – in July.

According to the latest official figures from the Egyptian side, two-way trade was worth $6 billion in 2022, up 13.7% from $5.3 billion in 2021, with the balance in India’s favour. Egyptian exports were worth $1.9 billion in 2022, while imports from India touched $4.1 billion in the same period.

Besides holding talks with Sisi on Sunday, Modi will visit Al-Hakim Mosque, an 11th-century structure that was refurbished and renovated by the Bohra community, and the Heliopolis war cemetery to pay tribute to Indian soldiers who died fighting for Egypt during World War 1. He will return to India late on Sunday.

