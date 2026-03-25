PM Modi emerges as world's most popular global leader with approval rating of 68% | See full list

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emerged as the world's most popular global leader with approval ratings of 68 per cent, according to global survey done by the United States-based data analytics firm Morning Consult. Last year too, PM Modi was the world's most popular democratic leader and scored an approval rating of 75 per cent in a survey conducted by the same firm. (File Photo/ANI)

While 26 per cent people disapproved of Modi, some 6 per cent people did not share their opinion or said they don't know.

Last year too, Modi was the world's most popular democratic leader and scored an approval rating of 75 per cent in a survey conducted by the same firm.

According to Morning Consult, the data was updated earlier this month on March 9 and that the latest approval ratings are based on data collected from March 2-8, 2026. Ratings reflect a trailing seven-day simple moving average of views among adults in each country surveyed, said the firm.

Earlier this year, Modi became the first global leader and politician to cross 100 million followers on Instagram. The prime minister joined the Meta-owned platform in 2014, and his account evolved as one of the most engaging digital spaces among world leaders over the past decade.

Also read: Modi, Trump discuss West Asia conflict; PM says must ensure Strait of Hormuz remains open

Donald Trump's approval rating at 39 per cent According to the same survey, the approval ratings of the United States President Donald Trump is 39 per cent while 55 per cent people disapprove of him 6 per cent did not say anything. These ratings for Trump come amid the ongoing war between the US and Iran,

Following Modi from the top is Switzerland's Guy Parmelin with 62 per cent approval ratings and only 20 per cent ratings in red.

On the third number is South Korea's President Lee Jae-myung with same approval ratings as Guy Parmelin but with disapproval ratings of 30 per cent.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney also secured a place in the top 10 at the seventh number with 55 per cent people approving of him.

The leader with the least number of approval ratings in the list presented by Morning Consult is French President Emmanuel Macron with only 17 per cent people approving of him and a whopping 75 per cent disapproval rating.