PM Modi engages with citizens on Twitter about response to coronavirus

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 16:41 IST

Amid a massive operation to combat coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took to Twitter to engage with citizens about the steps to prevent the spread of the virus which has already affected over a 100 people in India and triggered lockdown in many cities.

“Many people are highlighting different aspects of how India is combating COVID-19. This is certainly boosting the morale of all those doctors, nurses, municipal workers, airport staff and all other remarkable people at the forefront of fighting COVID-19,” Modi tweeted.

“A wise call. Avoiding non-essential travel and minimising social outings are welcome steps. #IndiaFightsCorona,” Modi tweeted in response to Twitter user, Ashu Muglikar who wrote, “Cancelled all my meetings. Employees work from home. Office is locked down. All business travel suspended. Being a responsible employer and citizen is first. Safety first. Prevention is better.”

The PM also responded to journalist Kushan Mitra who tweeted that someone he knows was on a Shatabdi train with a coronavirus infected person who ran away from Bengaluru and he got a message to get tested immediately.

“Responsible citizens can add great strength to the fight against COVID-19. I am sure our citizens will not do anything that puts the lives of others in danger,” Modi tweeted in response.

Another Twitter user named Hemant Rathi tweeted that he was “super-impressed” with the coronavirus protocol and thanked Modi and the government “for being so pro-active”.

Modi responded saying, “At all levels, various authorities are working in sync to ensure COVID-19 does not spread. No stone is being left unturned to ensure people are healthy.”

Sunday recorded the highest single-day increase in the number of coronavirus cases in India with 25 people testing positive for coronavirus. Over a hundred people across 14 states and Union territories have tested positive so far. Maharashtra has the highest number of cases at 32.

Delhi has reported seven cases of coronavirus. Of the seven, one person has died while two have been cured since the virus was first detected in the country in January.