PM Modi features in Netanyahu’s election campaign banners

Ahead of an unprecedented snap poll on September 17, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud Party has displayed banners featuring his pictures with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in a bid to lure support by presenting him in a “different league”.

The Likud party headquarters on Metzudat Ze’ev 38, King George Street, in Tel Aviv was seen with election advertisement banners depicting Netanyahu’s closeness with the three world leaders with Hebrew text on top saying, Netanyahu (in a) “different league”.

Netanyahu’s campaign has focused on bringing out his close chemistry with the world leaders and trying to project him as a leader of unmatched stature in Israeli politics which is crucial for the country’s security.

The Israeli premier will be travelling to India on September 9 to meet Modi, just eight days before the repeat polls in the Jewish state, in what some political analysts feel is a photo-op to project his acceptance worldwide and prop up his campaign just before the polls.

