PM Modi felicitated for US trade deal; warns MPs against electoral complacency

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance has been winning elections because of its work and the efforts of party cadres. He cautioned against complacency and said there should be no resting on past successes. He added that the winning momentum should be maintained from local body elections to parliamentary polls. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (centre), with defence minister Rajnath Singh (left), BJP national president Nitin Nabin (right) and NCP MP Praful Patel (extreme right) during the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting at Parliament in New Delhi on Tuesday. (PTI)

Modi was addressing the NDA parliamentary party meeting where he was felicitated by lawmakers for the trade deal concluded between India and the US on Monday.

“The PM said winning does not mean becoming complacent, it means our responsibility has increased,” union minister Kiren Rijiju told mediapersons.

India and the United States announced the trade pact late on Monday after prolonged negotiations and several rounds of talks. US President Donald Trump announced the contours of the deal, which has lower reciprocal tariffs and expanded market access for India.

According to people aware of the details, the PM is learnt to have told the MPs that India is now at the global centre stage while referring to the trade deals signed between India and EU and India- US.

“He said the world is now tilting towards India…these trade deals have showcased India’s strength despite the global uncertainty,” the person privy to the details said.

Giving details of the pacts that have been inked, Rijiju said, “There was discussion about the historic trade deals achieved under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. Nine trade deals and Free Trade Agreements have been concluded. The India–EU Free Trade Agreement was signed just a week ago. Not even a full week had passed that the agreements with the United States were announced yesterday, including the announcement of tariff cuts. This created a lot of enthusiasm among members of Parliament.”

He criticised leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi for wasting time during the discussion on the motion of thanks to the President’s address. He said the LoP disregarded rules and quoted from a book which has not been authenticated. “The House runs by rules… as per rules no magazine etc can be quoted from unless it is authenticated. Even after the Speaker’s ruling, he kept flouting the rules,” Rijiju said.

Rijiju said Rahul kept raising the issue of China border. “Whether it is Aksai Chin or areas in Ladakh that are under China’s control since 1959 and 1962, can the Congress bring those back?” he asked.

Rijiju added that the armed forces are deputed along the borders and under the PM’s leadership infrastructure development has taken place in along the border areas. “Gandhi should first apologise for the land that was allowed to be taken over by China in 1959 and 1962,” he said.

“India is a democracy that is run by rules and our Parliament is bound by procedures and rules of conduct. He should follow the rules and urge his colleagues to do the same,” Rijiju said.

The meeting also applauded the budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday and the PM referred to it as a “futuristic” budget.

BJP president Nitin Nabin also attended the NDA parliamentary party meeting, his first since taking office, and was greeted by the Prime Minister, who said Nabin’s tenure had begun with a “Big Bang”.