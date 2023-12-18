PM Modi flags off second Vande Bharat Express train connecting Varanasi to New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday flagged off the Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express train, Dohrighat-Mau MEMU train and a pair of Long Haul goods trains at the newly inaugurated dedicated freight corridor. Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off the Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express train.

The launch of this Vande Bharat Express from Varanasi is expected to benefit travellers heading to Prayagraj, Kanpur and New Delhi, providing an additional fast and modern travel option.

The initiative not only saves passengers time but also accelerates cultural, industrial, and economic development in the region.

Starting its journey from the spiritual city of Varanasi, the train will pass through Prayagraj, Kanpur and reach the national capital, New Delhi.

This new service will particularly benefit pilgrims heading to Prayagraj and professionals travelling between the industrial hub of Kanpur and the bustling city of New Delhi.

The regular operation of the Vande Bharat Express is scheduled to commence on December 20, 2023. Departing from Varanasi at 6:00 AM, the train will reach Prayagraj at 07:34 AM, Kanpur Central at 09:30 AM and finally, New Delhi at 2:05 PM.

The return journey will see the train departing from New Delhi at 3:00 PM, reaching Kanpur Central at 7:12 PM, Prayagraj at 9:15 PM and concluding its journey in Varanasi at 11:05 PM.

This marks a significant step towards advancing rail connectivity and providing a superior travel experience for passengers.

The Vande Bharat Express aims to minimise travel time between cities, offering passengers a rapid and comfortable journey. This modern semi-high-speed train is one of the next major leaps for Indian Railways on the parameters of superior designs, interiors and speed, providing the passengers with a pleasant travel experience.

This train offers a myriad of superior amenities that will provide passengers with an aircraft-like travelling experience and advanced state-of-the-art safety features.

Vande Bharat is a self-propelled, semi-high-speed train set. This train has been indigenously made under the 'Make in India' Initiative. All bogies with fully suspended traction motors for high operational speed have been provided. The advanced state-of-the-art suspension system ensures a smooth and safe journey and enhanced riding comfort for passengers.