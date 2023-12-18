Narendra Modi Varanasi Live Updates: PM to inaugurate seven-floor Swarveda Mahamandir today

Narendra Modi Varanasi Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi, will launch several projects on Monday. Narendra Modi Varanasi Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the beneficiaries at the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, in Varanasi on Sunday.(ANI)

Modi will flag off the second Vande Bharat train connection between Varanasi and New Delhi. The Vande Bharat Express from Varanasi will likely benefit travellers heading to Prayagraj, Kanpur and New Delhi, providing an additional fast and modern travel option. The high-speed Vande Bharat train will be flagged off at around 2:15 pm.

He will also launch the New Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction to New Bhaupur Junction segment of the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC), boosting the logistics sector.

The prime minister will also inaugurate the Swarveda Mahamandir in the city. The seven-floor temple with a beautiful design, and 125-petal lotus domes has a 20,000-seating capacity. He will also participate in the village edition of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra today at 1 pm.