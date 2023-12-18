Narendra Modi Varanasi Live Updates: PM to inaugurate seven-floor Swarveda Mahamandir today
Narendra Modi Varanasi Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra will also flag off the second Vande Bharat train between Varanasi and New Delhi.
Narendra Modi Varanasi Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi, will launch several projects on Monday.
Modi will flag off the second Vande Bharat train connection between Varanasi and New Delhi. The Vande Bharat Express from Varanasi will likely benefit travellers heading to Prayagraj, Kanpur and New Delhi, providing an additional fast and modern travel option. The high-speed Vande Bharat train will be flagged off at around 2:15 pm.
He will also launch the New Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction to New Bhaupur Junction segment of the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC), boosting the logistics sector.
The prime minister will also inaugurate the Swarveda Mahamandir in the city. The seven-floor temple with a beautiful design, and 125-petal lotus domes has a 20,000-seating capacity. He will also participate in the village edition of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra today at 1 pm.
- On Sunday, Modi launched a slew of development and infrastructure projects in the city including the launch of the Kanyakumari-Varanasi Tamil Sangamam train and multi-language and braille translations of Thirukkural, Manimekalai and other classic Tamil literature.
- The Prime Minister also participated in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra and took a walkthrough of the stall and visited the Viksit Bharat Yatra Van and Quiz event where he interacted with beneficiaries of various government schemes.
- “If the 140 crore countrymen take a resolve to make the nation developed, then India will surely become 'Viksit' by 2047,” he said during the address.
- Dec 18, 2023 09:18 AM IST
Modi in Varanasi: What PM's schedule look like today
Prime Minister Narendra will launch several projects in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi today.
Dec 18, 2023 08:57 AM IST
Modi in Varanasi: PM to flag second Vande Bharat train
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the second Vande Bharat train connection between Varanasi and New Delhi today .
The Vande Bharat Express from Varanasi will likely benefit travellers heading to Prayagraj, Kanpur and New Delhi, providing an additional fast and modern travel option. The high-speed Vande Bharat train will be flagged off at around 2:15 pm.
Modi in Varanasi: PM to inaugurate seven-storey Swarveda Mahamandir today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Varanasi, will inaugurate the Swarveda Mahamandir in the city at around 10.45 am.
