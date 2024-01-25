PM Modi gifts replica of Ram Mandir to France's Emmanuel Macron in Jaipur: Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday gifted a replica of the newly built Ram Temple to French President Emmanuel Macron in Rajasthan's Jaipur during the latter's two-day visit to India. In a video posted by news agency ANI, the two leaders can be seen smiling and shaking hands as PM Modi handed the replica of the temple to Marcon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers a replica of Ram temple to France's President Emmanuel Macron (AFP)

The grand inauguration of the Ram Temple took place on January 22 in the holy city of Ayodhya in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, and other thousands of dignitaries including saints, celebrities, and politicians.

Macron, who is on a two-day visit to India, will be the chief guest for the 75th Republic Day celebrations on Friday. His visit comes months after PM Modi visited France to attend the Bastille Day Parade as the guest of honour on July 14 last year.

The French President arrived in Jaipur on Thursday afternoon where he was received by external affairs minister S Jaishankar and Rajasthan chief minister Bhajan Lal Sharma. Shortly after his arrival, Macron met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Jantar Mantar.

Welcoming Macron, PM Modi on X (formerly known as Twitter) said, “Welcome to India, my friend President Emmanuel Macron. I am happy that President Macron begins his India visit from Jaipur in Rajasthan, a land with rich culture, heritage and talented people. It is a matter of great pride that he will be taking part in our Republic Day celebrations tomorrow, 26th January, in Delhi. His presence not only strengthens the ties between our nations but also adds a significant chapter to our shared history of friendship and collaboration.”

Meanwhile, the two leaders held a roadshow from Jantar Mantar to Jaipur's iconic Hawa Mahal.

The duo also visited a tea stall nearby to drink tea, where Macron used the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) digital payments system to pay.