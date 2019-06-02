PM Modi greets people of Telangana on Statehood Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday greeted the people of Telangana onStatehood Day. The prime minister also extended his wishes to the people of Andhra Pradesh.

Telangana was carved out of Andhra Pradesh.

“On Telangana’s Statehood Day, my best wishes to the people of this wonderful state. Telangana is known for its hardworking citizens who are making great contributions to our nation’s development. I pray for the progress of Telangana,” he tweeted.

Greeting the peopleof Andhra Pradesh, Modi said,from science to sports, education to enterprise, AP’s contribution is immense.

“May the state prosper in the coming years”, the prime minister said.

First Published: Jun 02, 2019 12:51 IST