PM Modi greets people on Parshuram Jayanti

Lord Parshuram’s ideals will continue to inspire people for ages, the PM said in a Hindi tweet.

india Updated: Apr 26, 2020 19:54 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
The Prime Minister on Sunday extended greetings to the people on Parshuram Jayanti.
The Prime Minister on Sunday extended greetings to the people on Parshuram Jayanti.
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended greetings to the people on Parshuram Jayanti, saying his ideals will encourage people for ages.

“The symbols of tenacity, strength and courage, Lord Parshuram’s ideals will continue to inspire people for ages,” Modi tweeted in Hindi.

Lord Parshuram is considered an incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

