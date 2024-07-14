Not just PM Modi, these 5 global leaders have maximum followers on X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's following on social media X reached 100 million on Sunday. He thus became the most followed global leader on the social platform. Barack Obama; PM Narendra Modi(PTI file)

PM Modi expressed his happiness on achieving the tremendous feat. "A hundred million on @X ! Happy to be on this vibrant medium and cherish the discussion, debate, insights, people’s blessings, constructive criticism and more. Looking forward to an equally engaging time in the future as well," posted Modi on X.

World's top five most followed political leaders on X

Having achieved 100 million followers on X, PM Modi has established himself among the most popular global personalities. He is the second most followed leader after former US President Barack Obama. The Democrat leader has a whopping 131.7 million followers on X. The third rank is occupied by former US President Donald Trump who has 87.4 million followers on X.

Serial Number Name Followers on X (in million) 1 Barack Obama 131.7 2 Narendra Modi 100 3 Donald Trump 87.4 4 Joe Biden 38.1 5 Recep Tayyip Erdogan 21.5

Incumbent US President Joe Biden is at the fourth spot, with 38.1 million followers on X. Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan holds the fifth place, with 21.5 million followers on X.

PM Modi races far ahead of other Indian politicians

Compared to PM Modi, other Indian political leaders have far less number of followers. Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has 26.4 million followers, Delhi chief minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal has 27.5 million, Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav has 19.9 million followers.



West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has 7.4 million followers while Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has 6.3 million. His son Tejashwi Yadav has 5.2 million followers, while NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar has 2.9 million.

Notably, PM Modi also has big influence on other social platforms like YouTube and Instagram. He has nearly 25 million subscribers on YouTube and over 91 million followers on Instagram respectively.