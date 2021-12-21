‘PM Modi has apologised to farmers, but…’: Rahul Gandhi over Lakhimpur Kheri

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday hit out at the Centre over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in which eight people lost their lives and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has apologised to the farmers but has not sacked Union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra.

Addressing reporters on Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi said, “Once again the opposition is raising the Lakhimpur incident. A minister's son killed farmers, the report has called it a conspiracy, not an isolated incident. PM Modi doesn't do anything about it. You (Modi) apologise to farmers, but do not remove the minister.”

Gandhi also slammed Union minister Mishra's remark of calling the killing of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri an “accident”. “We will not spare him (Ajay Mishra); today or tomorrow, he will be sent to jail,” Gandhi also told reporters.

Last week, the Congress leader moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha over the special investigation team's (SIT) report which stated that the Lakhimpur Kheri incident was a deliberate, pre-planned conspiracy.

As the opposition parties demanded a discussion on the incident in Parliament, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Centre does not want to conduct it.

“They are not allowing us to speak, that’s why the House is being disrupted. Their minister is involved in it (Lakhimpur Kheri incident)… So a discussion should be allowed, but they don’t want to discuss it,” Gandhi told reporters on December 15.

Since the beginning of the Winter Session of Parliament, opposition parties have targeted the Centre over the incident, and have demanded Union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra's removal from the top post. They had also demanded a discussion on the SIT's report.

On Tuesday, Congress MPs moved a suspension of business notice in the Rajya Sabha and adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha.

Eight people, including four farmers, were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3 . Ashish, the son of Union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra, is the prime accused in the case and continues to be in jail.

Mishra has repeatedly said his son Ashish is innocent, adding evidence is available to prove his claim.

