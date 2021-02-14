IND USA
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing at the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony of various projects in Kochi on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
PM Modi has no time for farmers, 'hopping' to poll-bound states, says D Raja

Raja also attacked the opposition Congress led UDF for raking up the Sabarimala women's entry issue ahead of the assembly polls, due to be held in April-May.
PTI, Kochi
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 09:37 PM IST

CPI National General Secretary D Raja on Sunday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "hopping" to poll-bound states,but not finding time to meet representatives of farmers who have been agitating for over two months, demanding repeal of the three contentious agri laws.

The attack against Modi came on a day when he was in the city for inaugurating a slew of development projects,including the 6000 crore petrochemical complex of oil major Bharat Petroleum,hours after his visit to Tamil Nadu for inaugurating the Chennai Metro Rail phase-I extension and laying the foundation stones of various other schemes.

Addressing CPI(M)-LDF workers here after inaugurating the southern leg of the left rally, being led by CPI leader Binoy Vishwam, Raja said the Prime Minister was in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam and in Kerala. "Why is the PM hopping allover to states where elections are due?.... But Modi has no time to address farmers' concerns and has not met their representatives so far," he said.

Lakhs of farmers have been staying put on the Delhi borders for over two months, demanding repeal of the three contentious farm laws, which, he said, are not in the interest of the country or the farmers. The states had not been consulted and this was an attack on the federal structure, he said. "Modiji aap kya Kisan ke sath hain?" (Modiji are you with the farmers?), he asked. Farmers create wealth and they should be protected. "Modi protects crony capitalists and he thinks serving their interests is serving the country", he alleged. The BJP and UDF cannot "hoodwink" people by raising religious issues, he said.

"The Sabarimala issue is before the Supreme court. Let thecourt give its verdict. The LDF government will act appropriately. Politics and religion should remain separate. Why is UDF making it an election issue?, he asked. Kerala should emerge as a role model of the country to fight communal elements and corporates, he said. Hitting out at the BJP-RSS combine for posing a "grave threat" to the constitution of the country, he alleged that they have "unleashed aggressive campaigns against minorities, dalits adivasis We are seeing this from Karnataka to Uttar Pradesh".

The Prime minister also came under attack for privatising public sector companies, which, Raja said, was the 'backbone' of the country's economy. He said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had stood up against the Centre over the privatisation of airports. "But the Modi government is determined to hand over airports and Air India and ports to private players,"Raja said. The CM had on Saturday inaugurated the northern part of the rally, being led by LDF convenorA Vijayaraghavan, at Kasaragod district. Vijayan had lashed out at the Opposition Congress and BJP, saying both the parties lost their moorings in Kerala and that the people were looking forward to the continuation of Left rule in the state.

