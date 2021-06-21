Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PM Modi highlights M-Yoga app in International Yoga Day address. Here's all you need to know

The seventh International Yoga Day is being celebrated across the world today. This is the second consecutive year that the celebrations are being held digitally due to Covid-19. The theme this year is 'Yoga for wellness'.
International Day of Yoga on June 21, Monday: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation this morning. (File Photo / PTI)

On the occasion of the International Day of Yoga 2021, the world will be getting the M-Yoga app, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Monday in his address to the nation. The app will introduce videos on the common yoga protocol to scores of people across the world, he said, adding that the app will be made available in several different languages, in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO). "The world will get the M-Yoga app, it will make videos on yoga training based on common protocol available in many languages," said the Prime Minister on this day.

Also Read | 'Yoga a ray of hope amid Covid-19': PM Modi in International Yoga Day address

Highlighting the M-Yoga app, Prime Minister Modi said that it will "fuse the knowledge of the past with the technology of today".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday highlighted the importance of practising yoga during the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, as he addressed the lead event of International Yoga Day 2021. He also prayed for the health and well-being of people around the world.

Also Read | 'Yoga helps in healing process': Top quotes from PM Modi's address

The Prime Minister further said that even medical science lays emphasis on the healing process, besides medical treatment, and yoga can help in it.

"When I talk to frontline warriors and doctors, they tell me that they've made Yoga a shield for protection against the virus. They've used Yoga not just for safeguarding themselves, but also patients," said Prime Minister Modi.

On December 11, 2014, the United Nations General Assembly had declared June 21 as ‘International Day of Yoga’, months after PM Modi had proposed the idea.

The missions of India abroad have been coordinating activities in the run-up to International Yoga Day. According to the Ayush ministry, the day is being observed in about 190 countries.

