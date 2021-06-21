Indian Embassy in US celebrates International Yoga Day 2021

The Indian Embassy in the United States on Sunday celebrated the seventh International Day of Yoga (IDY 2021) at the India House, with the theme "Yoga for Wellness".

According to a press release, Indian Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu welcomed the participants and stressed yoga's potential to provide both health and happiness by improving the physical and mental well-being of people, especially given the impact of the global Covid-19 pandemic.

Sandhu also noted that India and the United States have stood shoulder to shoulder with each other in fighting the pandemic.

As part of the celebrations, a common Yoga protocol session was conducted. Sandhu and other Embassy officials participated in the session in person, while a large number of people across the US joined virtually through Zoom and Embassy's social media handles.

All the five Consulates of India in the US, namely New York, Chicago, Houston, Atlanta and San Francisco, are also holding various programs to mark IDY 2021. In New York, the Consulate partnered with Times Square Alliance to host celebrations at the iconic Times Square, attended by more than 3,000 people.

In keeping with IDY 2021 theme, the event showcased holistic health. In another event, the Indian community in New Jersey led Yoga celebrations at the Liberty State Park. In Chicago, the Consulate commemorated IDY 2021 in Grant Park in partnership with Yoga organizations in the Midwest region, wherein there was enthusiastic participation in virtual and in-person modes.

Moreover, the American Academy of Yoga and Meditation, with the support of the Consulate General of India in Atlanta, is organising the International YogaCon USA 2021. The Consulate also held events in Florida and Puerto Rico to mark the IDY 2021.

The Consulate General of India, Houston also held yoga events at Buffalo Bayou Park, Houston and at River Walk in partnership with the City of San Antonio. In San Francisco, the Consulate is holding Yoga Day celebrations at the Palace of Fine arts, besides Distinguished Speaker sessions by Vivekananda Yoga University in Los Angeles and Yoga quiz on FM radio.

In the run-up to IDY 2021, several curtain raiser events in various formats were organized by the Embassy and Consulates, while more events have been planned. Across the US, celebrations are being held with the active participation and support of American people, including community organisations and yoga enthusiasts, according to the release.