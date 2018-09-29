PM Modi hits out at Congress for remark on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday refuted Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s claim that the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the country’s first home minister, was being built with Chinese help.

The Statue of Unity, billed to be the world’s tallest at 522 feet, will be installed on an island in the Narmada in Gujarat, close to the Sardar Sarovar dam. Modi is scheduled to inaugurate it next month. Gandhi had alleged at an election rally in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna on Thursday that the statue was being “Made in China”.

Addressing booth-level Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers from Bilaspur, Basti, Chittorgarh, Dhanbad and Mandsaur via the NamoApp, Modi accused the Congress of indulging in low-level politics and staking claim to Sardar Patel’s legacy despite having never shown him respect when it was in power.

“I recently came to know about the Congress party’s claims that Sardar Patel’s statue, which will be the world’s tallest, is China-made. They (Congress) have stooped so low that they have now started mud-slinging over Sardar Patel. How can they compare him with China-made shoes and shirts?’’ Modi wondered.

He asked party workers to focus on positive news and share it on social media platforms for wider dissemination. He recommended using regional languages to propagate messages.

“After demonetisation, the Congress spread lies that your money is not secure in the banks… now they are spreading lies about Ayushman Bharat,” he said.

Responding to Modi’s comments, the Congress raised the issue of the Chinese workers afresh on Saturday. The party’s chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala asked the Prime Minister what was the need to hire Chinese workers to construct the statue despite trumpeting the ‘Make in India’ slogan. “Modiji, Congress does not believe in hatred. We love even our opponents. Yes, we hate lies, treachery and fraud,” he tweeted.

