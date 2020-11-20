PM Modi holds review meet to decide India’s vaccination strategy
PM Modi said, “Held a meeting to review India’s vaccination strategy and the way forward. Important issues related to progress of vaccine development, regulatory approvals and procurement were discussed.”
He further added, “Reviewed various issues like prioritisation of population groups, reaching out to HCWs, cold-chain Infrastructure augmentation, adding vaccinators and tech platform for vaccine roll-out.”
The Centre is in talks with several drugmakers in order to procure vaccines for the public. Government officials have said that they have contacted Pfizer as well as Moderna’s upon receiving news that their vaccines are 90% and 94.5% effective.