e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 20, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / PM Modi holds review meet to decide India’s vaccination strategy

PM Modi holds review meet to decide India’s vaccination strategy

PM Modi holds review meet to decide India’s vaccination strategy 

india Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 21:55 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PM Modi holds review meet to decide India’s vaccination strategy 
PM Modi holds review meet to decide India’s vaccination strategy (Twitter/Narendra Modi)
         
PM Narendra Modi on Friday said that he has held a review meeting regarding India’s vaccination strategy with several senior officials including foreign secretary Harshvardhan Shringla, NITI Aayog’s VK Paul, cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba and principal secretary to the PM Dr PK Misra. Several officials from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), ministry of health and welfare and the department of science and technology were also present at the meeting.

PM Modi said, “Held a meeting to review India’s vaccination strategy and the way forward. Important issues related to progress of vaccine development, regulatory approvals and procurement were discussed.”

He further added, “Reviewed various issues like prioritisation of population groups, reaching out to HCWs, cold-chain Infrastructure augmentation, adding vaccinators and tech platform for vaccine roll-out.”

The Centre is in talks with several drugmakers in order to procure vaccines for the public. Government officials have said that they have contacted Pfizer as well as Moderna’s upon receiving news that their vaccines are 90% and 94.5% effective.

tags
top news
No change in foreign secy’s Nepal visit, say officials amid buzz over PM Oli’s future
No change in foreign secy’s Nepal visit, say officials amid buzz over PM Oli’s future
PM Modi holds review meet to decide India’s vaccination strategy
PM Modi holds review meet to decide India’s vaccination strategy
Pfizer, BioNTech plan emergency move to use Covid-19 vaccine in December
Pfizer, BioNTech plan emergency move to use Covid-19 vaccine in December
‘Congress won’t be able to lead India towards a new future’: Delhi CM
‘Congress won’t be able to lead India towards a new future’: Delhi CM
‘Home isolation, plasma therapy helped Delhi battle Covid-19’: Arvind Kejriwal at HTLS 2020
‘Home isolation, plasma therapy helped Delhi battle Covid-19’: Arvind Kejriwal at HTLS 2020
HTLS 2020: Delhi’s Covid fight didn’t start from zero, yet we have done well, says Kejriwal
HTLS 2020: Delhi’s Covid fight didn’t start from zero, yet we have done well, says Kejriwal
HTLS 2020: No VIP category should be created for Covid-19 vaccine, says Kejriwal
HTLS 2020: No VIP category should be created for Covid-19 vaccine, says Kejriwal
‘Every Delhiite will get health e-card’: Kejriwal govt’s new plan #HTLS2020
‘Every Delhiite will get health e-card’: Kejriwal govt’s new plan #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In