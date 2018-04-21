 PM Modi holds talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel | india news | Hindustan Times
HT Logo

PM Modi holds talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel

PM Narendra Modi met Angela Merkel during a brief stopover in Berlin after wrapping up his visit to the UK where he attended the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.

india Updated: Apr 21, 2018 09:00 IST
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi meet in Berlin on April 20, 2018.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi meet in Berlin on April 20, 2018.(AFP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday night said he had a “wonderful meeting” with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and discussed multiple aspects relating to bilateral cooperation as well as other global issues.

Modi met Merkel during a brief stopover in Berlin after wrapping up his visit to the UK where he attended the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) and held a series of bilateral meetings.

It was the third and last leg of Modi’s three-nation tour to the UK, Sweden and Germany.

“Had a wonderful meeting with Chancellor Angela Merkel. We discussed multiple aspects relating to India-Germany cooperation as well as other global issues,” Modi tweeted.

The two leaders discussed ways to further strengthen India-Germany cooperation, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, adding that Modi’s visit “demonstrates India’s mutual desire to strengthen the strategic partnership”.

“Further cementing a cherished friendship! PM @narendramodi warmly welcomed by German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the Chancellery ahead of the bilateral meeting,” Kumar said in a tweet.

Modi’s meeting with Merkel comes after German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier’s trip to India last month, which focused on boosting economic and strategic ties between the two countries.

Germany is India’s largest trade partner in the European Union bloc.

