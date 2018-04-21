PM Modi holds talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday night said he had a “wonderful meeting” with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and discussed multiple aspects relating to bilateral cooperation as well as other global issues.

Modi met Merkel during a brief stopover in Berlin after wrapping up his visit to the UK where he attended the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) and held a series of bilateral meetings.

It was the third and last leg of Modi’s three-nation tour to the UK, Sweden and Germany.

“Had a wonderful meeting with Chancellor Angela Merkel. We discussed multiple aspects relating to India-Germany cooperation as well as other global issues,” Modi tweeted.

The two leaders discussed ways to further strengthen India-Germany cooperation, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, adding that Modi’s visit “demonstrates India’s mutual desire to strengthen the strategic partnership”.

“Further cementing a cherished friendship! PM @narendramodi warmly welcomed by German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the Chancellery ahead of the bilateral meeting,” Kumar said in a tweet.

Modi’s meeting with Merkel comes after German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier’s trip to India last month, which focused on boosting economic and strategic ties between the two countries.

Germany is India’s largest trade partner in the European Union bloc.