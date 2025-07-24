Congress' ‘fugitive transfer agreement’ dig ahead of India-UK FTA signing

The Congress on Thursday took a swipe at the Narendra Modi government ahead of the signing of the India-UK free trade agreement (FTA), saying what India needs is the announcement of “another and more effective FTA - Fugitive Transfer Agreement” from that country. Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G20 summit at the Museum of Modern Art in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on November 18, 2024.(Reuters)

In a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said “three stars of the Modi Model of bhagodanomics are still waiting for their ghar wapsi -Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, and Lalit Modi.” There may well be others too."

“The India-UK FTA (Free Trade Agreement) will be signed today in London in the presence of Prime Minister Modi,” Ramesh said on X. "What India needs from the UK is the announcement of another and more effective FTA (Fugitive Transfer Agreement)."

India and UK to sign FTA deal

India and the UK will sign the landmark free trade agreement on Thursday that would significantly improve market access and boost bilateral trade between the two nations.

The FTA will be signed in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Keir Starmer.

According to a fact sheet from the United Kingdom, the FTA is expected to increase two-way trade from the current level of almost $58 billion to $34 billion in the long run for the UK.

On the other hand, India will get tariff elimination on 99% of its tariff lines under the deal, covering nearly 100% of trade value.

In an interview with PTI, British foreign secretary David Lammy described the deal as a testament to the strength of the partnership between the two nations.

“The UK is thrilled that Prime Minister Modi is visiting to sign the FTA, the most significant bilateral trade deal for Britain since leaving the European Union (EU) and the most comprehensive agreement India has ever signed,” he said.

A new UK-India Vision-2035 roadmap will also be unveiled by Modi and his counterpart Keir Starmer.