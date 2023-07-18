PM Modi inaugurates new terminal building of Veer Savarkar Airport at Port Blair

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday virtually inaugurated the new integrated terminal building of Veer Savarkar International Airport at Port Blair in Andaman Nicobar Islands. The new integrated terminal building has been built at a cost of around ₹ 710 crore. (ANI photo)

Union minister for civil aviation Jyotiraditya M Scindia was also present on the occasion.

With a construction cost of around ₹710 crore, the new terminal building will be able to handle about 50 lakh passengers annually.

Speaking on the growing desire for expansion of the airport facilities at Port Blair, PM Modi said that the existing terminal had the capacity to handle 4,000 tourists, whereas the new terminal has taken this number to 11,000.

“More flights and tourists will bring more jobs to the area. Port Blair’s new terminal building will increase ease of travel, ease of doing business and connectivity,” he said.

PM Modi explained that the model of development is comprehensive and includes development of every region, section of society and every aspect of life; such as education, health and connectivity.

The prime minister said that in the last nine years, in the nine years of the previous government, Andaman and Nicobar received a budget of ₹23,000 crore, whereas the present government allocated a budget of about ₹48,000 crore.

Scindia also heaped praises on the new terminal building.

“Andaman & Nicobar is among the most beautiful gems of our country. It has witnessed major significant events in the history of Indian Independence. Veer Savarkar International Airport represents the incredible biodiversity of flora and fauna. In terms of sustainability, this airport has a double insulating system, LED lighting, Rainwater catchment, and Solar water plant”, he said.

“Apart from this airport, three additional airports in Shibpur, Car Nicobar, and Campbell, as well as four water aerodromes in Shaheed Dweep, Swaraj Dweep, and Port Blair, will be established by the Government of India with the investment of ₹150 crore,” he added.

