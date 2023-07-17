PM Modi to inaugurate new terminal building at Port Blair airport on July 18

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new integrated terminal building of Veer Savarkar International Airport in Port Blair on Tuesday via video conferencing. The architectural design of the airport terminal resembles a shell-shaped structure, depicting the sea and islands. (PTI photo)

According to the press release by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the project is aimed at enhancing the connectivity infrastructure which has been a major focus of the government.

“The inauguration of the New Integrated Terminal Building, built at a cost of around ₹710 crore, will play a key role in boosting connectivity of the island UT. With a total built up area of around 40,800 sqm., the new terminal building will be capable of handling about 50 lakh passengers annually. An Apron suitable for two Boeing-767-400 and two Airbus-321 types of aircraft has also been constructed at Port Blair Airport at a cost of ₹80 crore, making the airport now suitable for parking of ten aircrafts at a time,” the statement said.

On sustainability, it mentioned that the architectural design of the airport terminal resembles a shell shaped structure depicting sea and islands and the building has a number of sustainability features like Double Insulated Roofing System to reduce heat gain, skylights to provide maximum inlet of abundant natural sunlight during day time to reduce artificial light usage inside the building, LED lighting and low heat gain glazing.

“Rainwater catchment in an underground water tank, on-site sewage treatment plant with 100% of treated wastewater reused for landscaping and a 500 KW capacity solar power plant are some other features of the terminal building ensuring minimal negative impact on the islands’ environment,” it added.

Calling it a gateway to the pristine islands of Andaman and Nicobar, the PMO office statement said that Port Blair is a popular destination for tourists and the spacious New Integrated Terminal Building will boost air traffic and help enhance tourism in the region.

“It will also help create enhanced employment opportunities for the local community and give a fillip to the economy of the region,” the statement.

