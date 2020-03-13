PM Modi interacts with para swimmer, extends best wishes
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his best wishes to Satendra Singh Lohiya.india Updated: Mar 13, 2020 21:52 IST
Para swimmer Satendra Singh Lohiya, who swam across the Catalina Channel, on Friday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“Met the remarkable @satendr91697923, who is an outstanding para-swimmer. He has won several laurels and his life journey can motivate many. Sometime back, he swam across the Catalina Channel,” Modi tweeted.
Best wishes to this bright athlete. pic.twitter.com/tTQICGXPB0
He also extended best wishes to the “bright athlete”.
Lohiya is an international para swimming gold medallist.