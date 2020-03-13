e-paper
PM Modi interacts with para swimmer, extends best wishes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his best wishes to Satendra Singh Lohiya.

india Updated: Mar 13, 2020 21:52 IST
New Delhi
Para swimmer Satendra Singh Lohiya, who swam across the Catalina Channel, on Friday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Met the remarkable @satendr91697923, who is an outstanding para-swimmer. He has won several laurels and his life journey can motivate many. Sometime back, he swam across the Catalina Channel,” Modi tweeted.

 

He also extended best wishes to the “bright athlete”.

Lohiya is an international para swimming gold medallist.

