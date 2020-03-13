PM Modi interacts with para swimmer, extends best wishes

india

Updated: Mar 13, 2020 21:52 IST

Para swimmer Satendra Singh Lohiya, who swam across the Catalina Channel, on Friday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Met the remarkable @satendr91697923, who is an outstanding para-swimmer. He has won several laurels and his life journey can motivate many. Sometime back, he swam across the Catalina Channel,” Modi tweeted.

He also extended best wishes to the “bright athlete”.

Lohiya is an international para swimming gold medallist.