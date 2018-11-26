PM Modi interfering with court proceedings is dangerous, says CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury

After weakening the Election Commission, CBI, CVC and other Constitutional bodies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is now interfering with court proceedings which is extremely dangerous, CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury said on Monday.

“The Prime Minister alleged that the Supreme Court is under pressure, that Opposition parties are interfering with the court proceedings. By saying this, the Prime Minister himself and the government are interfering with the court proceedings. This is a very dangerous trend,” Yechury told reporters in Agartala.

He said, “The Prime Minister, during his election campaign, has threatened to subvert the legal process on the Ayodhya dispute. Out of frustration, Modi is making such undemocratic and unconstitutional comments.

“No one should make any comment on issues that are before the court. The Ayodhya dispute is a very sensitive issue. How can a Prime Minister make comments on an issue which is before the Supreme Court?”

Yechury, who came to Agartala on Sunday and attended a two-day Tripura state conference of the Communist Party of India-Marxist, said the Modi government had truncated Parliament proceedings and was brazenly undermining the judiciary, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), the RBI and other Constitutional and autonomous bodies.

He claimed that the public mood in the five poll-bound states - Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telanganna, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram - was against the BJP and the Modi government.

“Modi and his party are now seeking votes, giving priority to Hindutva and communal polarisation. They failed to implement every single promise they had made before the 2014 Lok Sabha election,” the CPI-M leader said.

He said that a ‘mahagathbandhan’ (grand alliance) will take shape just before the 2019 general election, like in 1977.

“Ahead of the next Parliament session in the second week of December, anti-BJP parties will hold meetings in Delhi to explore the strategies about the ‘mahagathbandhan’ in the upcoming general election,” Yechury said.

He said a massive farmers’ rally would be held in Delhi on November 30 and all the trade unions except the RSS-affiliated Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh would observe a two-day nationwide shutdown on January 8-9 to protest against the government’s failures.

First Published: Nov 26, 2018 18:20 IST