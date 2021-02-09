PM Modi invites US President Biden, First Lady to visit India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his warmest congratulations to US President Joe Biden during a telephonic conversation and also took the opportunity to invite him and First lady Dr Jill Biden to visit India at their earliest convenience.
According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the leaders discussed at length regional developments and the wider geo-political context. They also noted that the India-US partnership is firmly anchored in a shared commitment to democratic values and common strategic interests.
Prime Minister Modi warmly congratulated President Biden, conveyed best wishes for his tenure, and said he looked forward to working closely with him to further elevate the India-US Strategic Partnership.
Both the leaders reiterated the importance of working with like-minded countries to ensure a rules-based international order and a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.
While both leaders affirmed the importance of addressing the challenge of global climate change, the Prime Minister welcomed Biden's decision to re-commit to the Paris Agreement and highlighted the ambitious targets India has set for itself in the area of renewable energy. He also welcomed the US President's initiative to organise the Climate Leaders Summit in April this year and looked forward to participating in the same.
This is the first conversation between PM Modi and Biden since the latter's inauguration as the US President on January 20.
According to a statement by the White House, Biden committed that the US and India will work closely to combat Covid-19, climate change, rebuild the global economy and stand together against global terrorism.
Biden also underscored his desire to defend democratic institutions and norms around the world and noted that a shared commitment to democratic values is the bedrock for the US-India relationship.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sasikala returns to Chennai after 23-hour journey, vows political return
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi's farewell speech for 4 outgoing RS members: Top quotes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Six killed, 11 injured in crash on highway in UP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi bids emotional farewell to outgoing Rajya Sabha MP Ghulam Nabi Azad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi invites US President Biden, First Lady to visit India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
These states have reopened schools from February
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand flash floods: Amit Shah to make a statement in Rajya Sabha
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid: 1 in 3 kids with inflammatory syndrome needed ventilator, says study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre’s new labour codes to allow 4-day work per week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi to hold talks with Afghanistan president today, Shehtoot dam agreement
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamil Nadu set to create state’s 5th tiger reserve
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi speaks to US President Joe Biden: Here’s what they discussed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India records 9,110 new Covid-19 cases, 78 deaths; tally over 10.8 million
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM’s response to RS debate on vote of thanks: Key takeaways
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian military sees threefold increase in women personnel in 6 years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox